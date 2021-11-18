News: New Blog Series from National Buyers Agents Association Provides Free Real Estate Guidance | CitizenWire

EVERGREEN, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- The National Buyers Agents Association just completed a blog series that educates potential home buyers about buying or selling real estate in the next three months. Special consideration is given to how to handle the escalating prices of homes.



December is an excellent month for buying in colder states because sellers are typically more willing to negotiate on price. On the other hand, inventory is typically lower. In January, inventory increases and continues to do so throughout the spring. However, the series encourages every home buyer and seller to only buy or sell when it is the right time for them.



The series of informative articles may be found here: https://buyeragentsearch.com/blog/



The association recommends that all potential buyers get a free consultation with two to three buyer's agents who specialize in the buyer's area of interest. Most buyer's agents will work within an hour's drive of their home or main office.



There are over 1.4 million licensed real estate agents in the US. The association only admits into membership those who have at least 3 years of experience, and who have excellent track records, ratings and reviews. Members are accountable both to the buyer and to the association, and they agree to provide fiduciary agency services. These agents are honest about the current seller's market in their area, and provide free consultations.



The blog series includes up-to-date insights from the weekly Consumers Real Estate radio program that airs between 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. on KHOW630.



Kathleen Chiras, the association's manager, is a regular guest on this show. She says, "This blog resource is useful for all homebuyers who are struggling to find the most efficient way to navigate the current strong seller's market. A list of qualified buyers agents for a specific city or town may be found at the association's website, buyeragentsearch.com."



The association recently had a request from a Los Angeles buyer who is interested in moving to the paradise-like climate of Los Altos, Calif., south of San Francisco. He is willing to pay $1-2 million dollars for 1-2 acres of vacant land where he can have a garden and build a home. However, the exclusive buyer's agent in that area, Barbara Delantoni, honestly responded, "I don't have high hopes for 1-2 acres in this area for that price". The association checked out her assertation and shockingly, found it to be true. Sometimes association staff or their member agents must give potential buyers a bit of enlightenment about the low inventory and high prices in many areas of the U.S.



Some people need to sell in order to buy, but do not wish to sell until they know they can buy. The blog outlines effective ways of interviewing both buyer agents and seller agents to coordinate this sort of transaction.



Allen Weidman, a prospective buyer for a home purchase Beaufort North Carolina recently chose one of the 3 agents provided to him by the association. His written feedback to the association was: "Jim is professional, knowledgeable and experienced. We could not have done this from +350 miles away without him."



The series gives quality information on how to select an agent. A 10-point question and answer sheet is provided. The most important attribute of a buyer's agent is his or her negotiation skills, and the most important attribute of a seller's agent is his or her marketing skills. Real estate agent members have at least 3 to 5 years of experience. Members are typically broker/owners or agents under the supervision of a highly experienced manager. Some are buyer or seller specialists within an experienced team.



Articles in the blog encourage real estate consumers to evaluate the agent's designations, education, experience, and skills. Many of the association members are accredited or exclusive buyer's agents. The association has a membership of approximately 1400 top agents. These agents are located in all 50 states. Many are interviewed on the association's YouTube channel.



LEARN MORE:



https://buyeragentsearch.com/



https://buyeragentsearch.com/associations-and-real-estate-agents/



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL:



http://www.youtube.com/user/kchiras



https://business.facebook.com/buyeragents/



https://twitter.com/KathleenChiras



https://www.instagram.com/buyeragentsearch/



MULTIMEDIA



VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3h6SQQlmU3g



Learn More: https://buyeragentsearch.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.