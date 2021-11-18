News: Music Theater Works Presents BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL | CitizenWire

SKOKIE, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Music Theater Works shall present "Billy Elliot: The Musical" at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from December 23, 2021 through January 2, 2022 as the final production of the 2021 Season.



About The Show



Boasting a Tony Award and an Olivier Award for Best Musical, "Billy Elliot" is based on the 2000 international smash-hit film and features a score by music legend Sir Elton John. "Billy Elliot" is an inspirational story about the power of being true to yourself, the unity of family, and the coming together of a community backgrounded by the UK miners' strike in 1984.



From the bleak, muggy streets of northern England to the bright stage lights of a London stage and a brighter tomorrow, "Billy Elliot" tells the story of a boy's desire to express himself through dance and is the inspirational story about the power of being true to yourself, the unity of family and the coming together of a community during the UK miners' strike in 1984.



Production Details



Who:

* Music Theater Works



What:

* Billy Elliot: The Musical

* Music by Sir Elton John

* Directed by Kyle A. Dougan

* Book and Lyrics by Lee Hall

* Choreography by Clayton Cross

* Music Directed and Conducted by Michael McBride



Cast Members:

* Matt Miles (as Dad)

* Rick Rapp (as George)

* Caron Buinis (as Grandma)

* Lydia Burke (as Dead Mum)

* Brandon Machuad (as Tony)

* Jake Siswick (as Billy Elliot)

* Kai Edgar (as Michael Caffrey)

* Casiena Raether (as Mrs. Wilkinson)

* Jon Parker Jackson (as Mr. Braithwaite)

* Everleigh Murphy (as Debbie Wilkinson)



Creative Team:

* Dramaturg (Nathan Lamp)

* Tech Director (Will Hughes)

* Set Designer (Lauren Nigri)

* Dialect Coach (Kathy Logelin)

* Sound Designer (Eric Backus)

* Choreographer (Clayton Cross)

* Props Designer (Frank Roberts)

* Production Manager (Bob Silton)

* Lighting Designer (Andrew Myers)

* Director Of Marketing (Aaron Ozee)

* Fight Choreographer (Nick Sandys)

* Stage Manager (Sean Michael Mohler)

* Company Manager (Christopher Riley)

* Costume Designer (Darcy Elora Hoefer)

* Assistant Stage Manager (Kelly Jonske)

* Hair And Make-Up Designer (Alice Salazar)

* Producing Artistic Director (Kyle A. Dougan)

* Assistant Choreographer (Ariel Etana Triunfo)

* Music Director And Conductor (Michael McBride)



When:

* Press Performance: Thursday, December 23, 2021 @ 7:30 PM

* Sunday, December 26, 2021 @ 2:00 PM & 6:00 PM

* Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

* Thursday, December 30, 2021 @ 7:30 PM

* Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

* Saturday, January 1, 2022 @ 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

* Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 2:00 PM



Where:

North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie

9501 Skokie Blvd.

Skokie, IL 60077



Tickets:

Ticket prices range from $41 to $108 and tickets for guests 25 and under are half-price.



Box Office: (847) 673-6300



Website: https://www.musictheaterworks.com/Billy-Elliot/



Run Time:

The approximate run time is 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.



Health Safety:



ALL GUESTS will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status and to present their photo ID with proof of full vaccination from COVID-19 with an approved vaccine.



Please visit https://www.musictheaterworks.com/health-safety-procedures/ for more information.



Upcoming Shows



Music Theater Works has announced the 2022 Season, opening with Jerry Herman's "LA CAGE AUX FOLLES" (March 10, 2022 - April 3, 2022) starring Ginger Minj from RuPaul's Drag Race, followed by "DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID" (June 2, 2022 - June 22, 2022), "ZORRO: THE MUSICAL" (August 11, 2022 - August 21, 2022), "CAMELOT" (October 30, 2022 - November 13, 2022), and "IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS" (December 15, 2022 - January 1, 2023).



Please visit https://www.musictheaterworks.com/2022-Season/ for more information.



About Music Theater Works



Music Theater Works is a professional non-profit theater company based in Wilmette, Illinois featuring a colorful repertoire including operetta, the Golden Age of Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and modern classics since 1980.



As of 2021, Music Theater Works has become a resident theater company at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076).



Learn More: https://www.musictheaterworks.com/

