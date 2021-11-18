News: Current Builders Promotes Brett Schreiber to Vice President of Construction | CitizenWire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Current Builders (www.currentbuilders.com) has announced Brett Schreiber's promotion to Vice President of Construction. Schreiber attained partner status in 2020, and this new promotion follows his successful management of the firm's largest construction project to-date, Uptown Boca. The mixed-use development was completed on-time, during the pandemic thanks to Schreiber's excellent management. The project was both the firm's and Schreiber's third commission with developer Rosemurgy Properties.



"Brett continues to distinguish himself as a leader and consummate construction professional," said Michael C. Taylor, CEO of Current Builders. "His dedication to the firm, along with his excellent communication strategies, tech savvy and smart contingency planning, has made him a rising star in our firm. We are very proud to offer him this promotion."



Schreiber joined Current Builders in 2012 and ascended to Senior Project Superintendent in 2016. He has continued to elevate his profile in the firm with his superior project leadership. In his new role, he will be responsible for the simultaneous oversight of numerous projects, including the Manor at Miramar, a $78 million assignment with Related Group.



"I am honored that Current Builders has provided me with this career trajectory," said Schreiber. "I am looking forward to my new role within the firm and the continued opportunity to work on high profile projects such as Uptown Boca and Manor at Miramar."



About Current Builders:



Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues in excess of $250 million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.



Learn More: http://www.currentbuilders.com/

