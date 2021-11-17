News: PassFab Announces Software Giveaways for Black Friday and Thanksgiving 2021 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- PassFab has proudly announced the launch of its long-awaited Thanksgiving and Black Friday Big Sale. This year, the world's leading password recovery tool is going big on Black Friday with special discounts, giveaways, and special offers. This special Black Friday promotion by PassFab will begin from Wednesday, November 17 to Thursday, December 9, 2021, and the company is welcoming everyone to make the most out of it.



Founded in 2010, PassFab has launched a wide range of password recovery software to help police, law enforcement agencies, local governments, and most importantly the people. The company is backed by the trust of its growing number of customers, who have played a key role in establishing it as a leading password recovery tool developer at the global level.



1 -- 100% Win Giveaways



"The most exciting thing about this years' Black Friday Promotion is our unbelievable 100% Win Giveaways, in which our valued customers get great rewards without paying a single dollar," said the spokesperson of PassFab, while talking about the exciting giveaways. "To become a part of these giveaways, users will simply have to share the activity to social media and get absolutely free prizes from PassFab," he added. According to the spokesperson, it also includes playing free online games and getting a chance to claim 100% Win a Prize Giveaways by PassFab.



2 -- Buy one get one free



In addition to the giveaways, PassFab is also bringing back its popular and most awaited 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer. Users can buy 4Winkey Standard and get Product Key Recovery free. They can also buy iPhone Unlocker and get iPhone Password Manager free. The PassFab 4Winkey Standard is an amazing tool used to remove or reset local and admin password, and also to delete or create Windows account in minutes.



3 -- Buy 1 Get 2 Free



The most amazing offer of this Black Friday Promotion by PassFab is its Buy 1 Get 2 Free offer. This offers includes many exciting software by PassFab. Users can buy PassFab for Excel and get PasFab for Word & PPT FREE, or they can buy PassFab for RAR and get PassFab for ZIP & PDF free.



4 -- Use 1 Month Price - Get 1 Year License



In addition to the above discounts, PassFab users can use a software for 1 Month Price and get 1 Year License free.



How to participate:



For more information, please click the link below:



https://www.passfab.com/sales-promotion.html



About PassFab:



PassFab was founded in 2010 as a leading password recovery tool developer, and it has now expanded to a range of software and online tools to make the lives of its users easier worldwide.



