News: ViewTech Borescopes to Exhibit at 2021 ASNT Annual Conference | CitizenWire

VJ-3 Articulating Video Borescopes Will be Displayed for Nondestructive Testing Industry Professionals

TRAVERSE City, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, ViewTech Borescopes continues to exhibit their line of video borescopes at The American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT) Annual Conference. With the 2021 ASNT Annual Conference taking place in Phoenix, Arizona at the Phoenix Convention Center, ViewTech will be exhibiting at booth 707 from November 15 - 17, 2021.



Representing ViewTech Borescopes, Sales Consultant Chris Courtright will have the VJ-3 2.2mm, VJ-3 2.8mm, VJ-3 Dual Camera, and VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV) video borescope featured for attendees to trial. The ViewTech VJ-3 UV video borescope is commonly used for liquid penetrant testing (PT) by NDT Level I, Level II, and Level III professionals.



With the 2020 ANST Annual Conference held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ViewTech is excited to reconnect and network with nondestructive testing (NDT) specialists seeking remote visual inspection equipment for visual testing (VT). ViewTech is expecting many attendees to take advantage of their no-cost, no-obligation demo offer, allowing companies to trial an inspection borescope at their own facility.



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com



Learn More: https://www.ViewTech.com

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.