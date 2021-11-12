News: New book, ‘True Joy for the Retired’ reveals major breakthrough in unleashing the power of appreciation, love and inclusion between generations | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ — Paulina Kay has released a new book entitled “True Joy for the Retired, A Holistic Approach to Spreading the Love to Our Forgotten Elderly” (ISBN: 978-1773710075). It shows the young and old how to overcome: the deeply rooted disconnection between generations; the often heartbreaking loneliness and hopelessness of the elderly; and the fear about getting older.

This book reveals practical strategies designed to help readers:

* Strengthen the bond between youth and elders

* Experience again the emotions of appreciation, connection and love.

* Discover the beauty of getting older.

“My hope for a happy, respected and connected old age for myself and for other others is what inspired me to create this book by the telling of my own experiences with the grace and beauty of older people. I believe I owe it to them,” says Kay.

For a limited time, the author is offering a limited number of FREE copies of the book. People interested should go to https://www.truejoyfortheretiredbook.com/.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paulina Kay loves sharing the stories of the virtues in old age. Growing up in Mexico with an older father and being very close to her grandmother, she experienced firsthand the active role the elderly play in providing wisdom and support to the younger generation and their communities.

Today, older generations are no longer considered essential to their families and communities. She uncovered the core reason why many older people can’t connect with young adults. Her hope for a happy, respected, and connected old age for herself and others is what inspired her to create this book. By the telling of her own experiences with the grace and beauty of older people, she inspires us to listen intently to the wisdom in our conversations with them. Paulina believes it is her mission to bring these stories forward because she owes it to her beloved elders. Learn more at: https://authorpaulinakay.com/.

Learn More: https://authorpaulinakay.com/

