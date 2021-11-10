News: Promontory MortgagePath Promotes Dean McCall into its C-Suite as Chief Information Officer | CitizenWire

DANBURY, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions, announced today it has promoted Dean McCall from managing director of development operations and data to chief information officer (CIO).



"Dean's industry experience in data management and information coupled with his five-year tenure at Promontory MortgagePath make him the perfect candidate for our CIO role," said Gene Ludwig, founder and CEO at Promontory MortgagePath. "He brings an executive-level engineering and information technology focus to the important CIO position. He will help us continue to grow and constantly improve upon our technology so we can exceed our clients' expectations."



As CIO, McCall will affect broad decision-making beyond technology and into strategic positioning, Promontory MortgagePath's client service model and other company initiatives. McCall's expertise in cloud infrastructure blueprints, data architecture and the mortgage industry has been instrumental to Promontory MortgagePath's growth and success. Prior to joining the organization in 2015, McCall worked in engineering, technology consultation and warehouse architecture with Oracle, Aurora Loan Services and Redwood Trust. McCall was also recognized by industry trade publication HousingWire in its 2021 Insiders awards program.



"Over the last year, Promontory MortgagePath has strategically aligned its internal structure to address and prepare for anticipated growth, from sales and fulfillment teams to management structures," said Debora Aydelotte, chief operating officer at Promontory MortgagePath. "As managing director of development operations and data, Dean played a critical role in the success of that realignment. We're all delighted to observe Dean's growth within the company and welcome him into this new position."



About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373



Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today's rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath's founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges.



To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com.



