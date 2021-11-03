News: Mortgage Professional America honors multiple Promontory MortgagePath employees | CitizenWire

Darcey O'Neill and Kevin Wheeler named 2021 Rising Stars and Bryan DeShasier named Housing Industry Icon

DANBURY, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced trade publication Mortgage Professional America (MPA) has recently recognized several of its employees. Chief Administrative Officer Bryan DeShasier was named a 2021 Housing Industry Icon by MPA in October, and Manager, Project Management Office Darcey O'Neill and Director of Backend Engineering Kevin Wheeler were both featured in MPA's 2021 Rising Star awards program, announced today.



"At Promontory MortgagePath, our people are as integral to our clients' success as our process, and these three individuals provide ample evidence to support that fact," said Debora Aydelotte, chief operating officer at Promontory MortgagePath. "It has been a pleasure to watch these talented professionals flourish, and on behalf of the entire company, I want to extend my congratulations to Bryan, Darcey and Kevin on these well-deserved recognitions."



MPA Housing Industry Icon Bryan DeShasier has been an integral part of Promontory MortgagePath from its inception. In addition to his involvement in the development of Promontory MortgagePath's proprietary point-of-sale technology Borrower Wallet(r) and the launch of its end-to-end mortgage origination and fulfillment platform Transform, DeShasier played a key role in the company's initiative supporting community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and minority depository institutions' (MDIs) efforts to expand access to credit and homeownership in underserved communities. Most recently, he helped facilitate the expansion of Promontory MortgagePath's investor network to provide a wide range of investor options and relationships in support of its community lending clients' secondary market efforts.



The MPA Rising Star award seeks to honor up-and-coming professionals in the mortgage and housing industry. Darcey O'Neill joined Promontory MortgagePath in 2018 as an Implementation Analyst and quickly rose through the ranks, recently being promoted to Manager, Project Management Office.. From optimizing the functions of the sales and technology teams to refining communications with clientele, O'Neill's internal process improvement efforts have a direct impact not only on client onboarding and service delivery but also on clients' origination efforts. She also managed the company's implementation of ComplianceEase, which resulted in a more timely and automated quality check for disclosures, saving time in Compliance and Fulfillment.



In a similar feat, Kevin Wheeler's software engineering acumen has enabled Promontory MortgagePath to yield greater efficiencies in its fulfillment processes and improve the user experience. His efforts have included overseeing enhancements to Promontory MortgagePath's pre-qualification letter templates to better suit the needs of lenders and borrowers and helping to implement the new URLA form within Promontory MortgagePath's tech stack. Most recently, he led the team responsible for the development of enhancements to Promontory MortgagePath's Conversation Log messaging tool to streamline communication and the transfer of information between clients' loan officers and Promontory MortgagePath's processors.



About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373



Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today's rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath's founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com.



About Mortgage Professional America



A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com/.



