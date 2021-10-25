News: FlexCare Digital Health Honored with Four Awards at the Annual w3 Awards | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- With more than 3,000 entries from around the globe, The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts just announced the winners of its 16th Annual w3 Awards. FlexCare Digital Health, a leading provider of online and on-demand healthcare delivery, brought home a total of four awards and was recognized in the Mobile Apps and Mobile Features' categories.



The w3 Awards serves to illuminate creative excellence on the Internet and recognizes professionals who handle the creative and marketing acumen behind award-winning websites, video, marketing, mobile, social media and podcasts. These awards are sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising and marketing forums.



FlexCare Digital Health received gold awards in the following categories:



- Mobile Apps and Sites: Mobile Site Redesign for Mobile



- Mobile Features: Best Visual Design-Aesthetic for Mobile



- Mobile Features: Best Interface for Mobile



It also received a silver award in:



- Mobile Features: Best Visual Design - Function for Mobile



As one of the leading providers of digital health solutions in the U.S., FlexCare Digital Health is transforming healthcare by providing digital health services that benefit both employers and employees. By delivering immediate access to a variety of digital health providers via its cloud-based proprietary online portal and mobile app, FlexCare makes it possible for members to connect seamlessly via phone, text, secure video or app.



About FlexCare Digital Health



FlexCare Digital Health is a leading provider of online and on-demand healthcare delivery services to private and public employers, associations, brokers, school systems and more.



By using Digital Health services instead of more expensive urgent care and ER visits, FlexCare cuts unnecessary costs and keeps members smiling (instead of waiting).



Its core offerings include: Virtual Primary Care, Telemedicine, Dermatology, Behavioral Health Counseling, TeleDentistry, Caregiver/Companionship Support, TeleSpine and other digital health services.



For more information, visit: https://flexcare.com/



About w3 Awards



The w3 Awards honors creative excellence on the web and recognizes the people behind award-winning sites, marketing programs, social content, mobile site/apps, and online video. In honoring the best of the web, the w3 Awards is the first major web competition to be accessible to the biggest agencies, the smallest firms and everyone in between. Small firms are as likely to win as Fortune 500 companies and international agencies.



