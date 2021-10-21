News: E-commerce AI Leader Fanplayr Announces Strategic Appointments to Support Growth in US and APAC | CitizenWire

New and expanded roles further strengthen Fanplayr Sales and Operations across multiple continents

PALO ALTO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Fanplayr, a leader in SaaS and online behavioral personalization, announced the hiring of Jack Hallahan as Vice President of Sales for the U.S.; David Ticconi as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand; and promoted Mariano Tripiciano to Managing Director of the Americas.



Jack Hallahan is an expert in data driven marketing having brokered global strategic agreements in Ad Tech, SaaS Software, and Digital Media for several decades. He has held previous leadership positions at Thunder (acquired by Walmart) as Head of Partnerships and Revenue and at Celtra as Senior V.P. of Partnerships.



David Ticconi joins Fanplayr as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand with significant experience in mobile marketing platforms as previous Managing Director at Airship and V.P. of Sales - Australia at AdColony.



Mariano Tripiciano has been promoted to Managing Director of the Americas to include the U.S. He has been with Fanplayr since 2013, where he previously held roles as V.P. of the European region, helping to establish and expand the company in Europe, and Managing Director of Latin America.



"As Fanplayr continues to grow in global representation and product breadth, it's critical to invest in highly talented and experienced individuals who can enhance and develop the vision through sales leadership and operations best practices," says Simon Yencken, Co-founder and CEO of Fanplayr. "Jack, David and Mariano all bring a wealth of knowledge about personalization, AI and Segmentation as a Service. In addition, their experience with global partnerships will be pivotal in Fanplayr's development of global sales and in exceeding current customers' expectations."



In September, Fanplayr launched PrivacyID, its solution to the demise of cookies, and it currently holds a U.S. patent for Segmentation as a Service.



About Fanplayr



Fanplayr is a global leader in e-commerce behavioral data, using machine learning and AI to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in New York, Buenos Aires, Brazil, Mexico, Milan, London, Manchester, Paris, Stockholm, Hamburg, Melbourne and Tokyo.



Learn more at: https://fanplayr.com/



