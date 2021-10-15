News: Sue Larsen, Singer-Songwriter, Releases her Third Single, Which Pokes Fun at Not Accepting a Relationship Ending | CitizenWire

NORTH CASTLE, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Bijoux Music Group LLC announced Sue Larsen's next pop single, "You Will Always Be There" is being released today, under the Bijoux Music Group LLC label and produced by Sue Larsen. It can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and all other streaming platforms. It is also available on Amazon and the iTunes Store for download as a mp3.



"You Will Always Be There" is about a relationship destined to end and the struggle someone has when they resist that reality. In the music video, Sue doesn't take out the violin and say feel sorry for me. Rather she has fun with it.



As Sue explains, "Now, I was much younger when I wrote this one...that explains the naivety at best or the delusion at worst. I certainly know now all relationships must eventually end. Well, this is cool because at my age...and some of you know what that is...I get to play a desperate, afraid to be alone, afraid of not being loved, afraid of not belonging, afraid of not being or doing enough, afraid of being afraid type of person. Perfect!"



Sue Larsen is an independent artist who has been crafting songs for over forty years. She has recreated herself learning and doing the pieces of this "DIY" music business as an independent artist and she is hoping others may be inspired to change what they are doing or being after seeing her story. As Sue explains, "No matter what age you are, following your dreams, passions, or creative ideas is always a possibility if one is willing to do the work. I know so many people who feel stuck or caged in by their own choices and beliefs. There are always choices although, they may not be easy to make."



Sue Larsen is out of North Castle, New York and has lived in Westchester County, N.Y., her entire life. She has been in the music business for 40 plus years as a performer/songwriter and she retired a couple of years ago from her human resource position so that she could learn what was needed in regards to this "new" DIY music business.



She set up her own publishing and recording company, Bijoux Music Group LLC, and has a home studio. She has been her own producer and engineer for the recording, mixing, and mastering of her previously released songs and the track she just released. She also performed all the vocals and instrumentation on each song. Ms. Larsen also learned how to produce and edit the music videos for her songs.



She released "Sleeping Alone Again" in Dec. of 2020 and it made it to Pandora's premium services and radio play so, as she put it, "Being it was my first attempt at this, I thought that was pretty cool." Her second song, "Hardly Hiding," a song about unexpected love, was featured on WHUD 100.7 FM along with an interview with host Andy Bale this past April.



About Bijoux Music Group LLC:



Bijoux Music Group LLC(R) is a registered trademark in the US and is a publishing company and record label. It also supplies live music in the greater New York area and creates audio-visual presentations for personal and business use.



About Sue Larsen:



Sue Larsen has reinvented herself within her 40+ years in the entertainment field and has come full circle. From performing her own songs starting at the age of 17 in NYC nightclubs, to performing "cover songs" for a myriad of events and gatherings, back to songwriting and producing her own songs for worldwide distribution. It is Ms. Larsen's hope that her songs may resonate with others and help people heal from their more challenging experiences.



For More Information about Sue Larsen and to hear her other songs: https://suelarsen.biz



Link for "You Will Always Be There" Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO8OqoAsVkQ



Bijoux Music Group: https://sites.google.com/site/bijouxmusicgroup/Home



To watch the music video, stream or download "You Will Always Be There": https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/suelarsen/you-will-always-be-there



Learn More: https://suelarsen.biz

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.