News: Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale present their Return to the Stage with the annual Holiday POPS Spectacular! | CitizenWire

The Golden State Pops Orchestra's acclaimed production "Holiday POPS Spectacular" makes its triumphant return with joyous music and high spirits on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8pm in the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro, CA. Celebrate the holiday season with Maestro Steven Allen Fox, Resident Choir Maestra Marya Basaraba, and the Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale the only way they know how: through a festive performance of timeless holiday film music, traditional favorites, special guests, and snow!



Maestro Fox said, "We cannot wait to finally return to the stage and create a shared experience with our audience this holiday season. It is one of my favorite performances every year when we get to see the smiles on the faces of families as they leave the theatre."



This concert will include two world premieres: A musical suite from the movie "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey," and a musical suite with narration from the movie "Elf," which will feature Bill Rogers (the Voice of Disneyland) as the narrator. Vocalist Drew Tablak will also join the fun performing Maestro Fox's new revised arrangement of O Holy Night. Other music includes "Somewhere in My Memory" from Home Alone, by John Williams, Stille Nacht, arranged by Chip Davis of Mannheim Steamroller, "God Bless Us Everyone," by Alan Silvestri & Glen Ballard, arranged by William Ross, a medley of traditional carols and A Christmas Sing-Along.



Tickets range from $27 to $75. Visit https://www.gspo.com/ or call 310-433-8774 for more information and to purchase your tickets today.



About the Golden State Pops Orchestra:



With a driving mission to create, develop and present innovative and fresh orchestral concerts, the Golden State Pops Orchestra (GSPO) is quickly becoming nationally known as a pioneer in providing quality film music with a second life on the concert stage, in productions that absorb audiences from beginning to end. The orchestra performs a wide variety of musical repertoire, including classical, Broadway, pop music and even video game soundtracks. However, the primary focus of the GSPO remains film music, a specialty of the orchestra since its founding in 2002.



The orchestra is composed of professional freelance musicians from around the Los Angeles area and operates under a Metropolitan Agreement with the American Federation of Musicians, Local 47. One of GSPO's core values is the continuous advancement of our artistic capacity and production values, while maintaining a focus on high-quality performance. We work constantly to build even more relationships with composers and entertainment industry professionals, and to bring our unique brand of entertainment to world-renowned venues throughout Southern California.



Learn more at: https://www.gspo.com/ or call 310-433-8774.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/YPQWaqkZh6E



Learn More: https://www.gspo.com/

