News: Classic Easyriders is back in time for the Holidays: Get a Limited Edition David Mann Ghostrider Tapestry | CitizenWire

BROOKLYN, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- GIT Corp., a publishing company out of New York, today announced the on sale date for the first issue of the new Classic Easyriders magazine and an exciting free David Mann premium.



America's classic vision of righteous rides and rowdy rallies returns on December 7th. Classic Easyriders magazine is back to capture the custom motorcycle culture just in time for the holidays with our STURGIS SPECIAL featuring incredible coverage of this year's 81st running of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.



Ride with us for a visit with master bike builder Billy Lane at his new digs in Nashville, check out wild two-wheeled art at Michael Lichter's More Mettle Survivors Show, and kick back at the awesome Tennessee Motorcycle & Music Revival. Out in the scooter shed, we'll showcase five fantastic drool-worthy custom bike features, from mild to very wild including bobbers, choppers, classic iron and the latest trend-setting two wheelers.



All this plus Classic In The Wind reader's photography, tech tips you can really use, and the latest parts and accessories for your ride in a Holiday Gift Guide of stuff every biker wants! But that's not all!



To kickstart our rebellious return, Classic Easyriders will offer the most iconic David Mann painting of all time, the "Ghostrider" as a quality tapestry for your home or garage. First seen in the November 1983 issue of Easyriders, bikers everywhere know this classic image of a rugged scooter jockey on his Shovelhead chopper and the ghostly visage of a hardcore pony express rider.



We have not offered this painting in many years and now, for a limited time, you can own a three-foot by two-foot tapestry of the "Ghostrider" when you sign up for a two-year or three-year subscription to Classic Easyriders, "the biker's bible."



You'll get 104 action-packed pages every month including a David Mann centerspread PLUS a 16-page Outsert Special Feature of our cover girl. The Digital Edition of Classic Easyriders is FREE when you subscribe to the monthly paper magazine. Those who only want to purchase the Digital online version can receive it every month for just $30 per year.



Get your subscription today. Save 50 percent on a one-year paper subscription, save even more on a two- or three-year subscription and get the David Mann "Ghostrider" tapestry FREE! But Hurry! Just like the ghostly rider in the painting, this offer will soon fade away.



Beginning December 7, you'll find Classic Easyriders on sale every month at quality retail stores, big box stores, grocery and convenience stores, booksellers and newsstands across America and Canada.



Annual Print Version w/free digital copy - SUBSCRIBE HERE -- https://classiceasyriders.com/shop/ols/products/classic-easyriders-magazine-subscription-1-year-50-off-cover-price



Annual Digital Version only - SUBSCRIBE HERE -- https://classiceasyriders.com/shop/ols/products/1-2-or-3-year-digital-only-subscription-classic-easyriders-magazine-50-off-print-subscription



About GIT Corp.



In 2003, GIT Digital pioneered the digital revolution in the comic book industry with the line of Complete Comic Book Collection DVD-ROMs featuring the heroes of the Marvel Comics Universe. GIT's Complete Collections offered fans and collectors as many as 600-plus complete issues of these more than 40-year-old heroes on a single DVD.



Their line of best-selling collections included such iconic Marvel titles as The Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, Iron Man, Star Trek comics, The National Lampoon, MAD Magazine, Archie Comics, and more. GIT's Complete Comic Book Collection have themselves become collectibles, with some titles selling on the collector's market for as much as triple their original price.



