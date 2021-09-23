News: Promontory MortgagePath Promotes Bryan DeShasier to Chief Administrative Officer, Adds Helen Placente as Managing Director of National Credit Operations | CitizenWire

DANBURY, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced two key staffing changes expanding the strength of its executive team. Bryan DeShasier has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), and Helen Placente has been hired as Managing Director of National Credit Operations.



"Bryan's promotion and the addition of Helen signify our need to expand our top talent to fuel our growth," said Promontory MortgagePath Founder and CEO Gene Ludwig. "Bryan has been an exceptional team member, and Helen's deep expertise and success in mortgage banking are just the right combination to help our clients continue to grow and expand market share. On behalf of our entire team, I want to congratulate Bryan on this well-deserved promotion and welcome Helen to Promontory MortgagePath."



Prior to his promotion, DeShasier was Managing Director of Product and Process. In addition to his work on the company's point-of-sale (POS) technology, Borrower Wallet(r), he was instrumental to the development and launch of Transform, Promontory MortgagePath's latest service delivery model combining licensed loan coordinators, POS technology and fulfillment services to offer a complete mortgage operations platform from application to close. DeShasier played a key role in launching Promontory MortgagePath's initiative to support community development financial institutions' (CDFIs) and minority depository institutions' (MDIs) efforts to expand access to credit and homeownership in underserved communities. Since then, he has helped onboard the program's first two participants.



Placente has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Servicing Management at Freedom Mortgage Corporation, where she was called upon to launch the company's servicing outreach program to assist borrowers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those experiencing non-pandemic-related financial hardships. Placente also served as Vice President of Wholesale at Mr. Cooper, where she monitored underwriting processes and was the business lead for pre- and post-funding in the quality control department. She has also held executive-level positions in mortgage servicing and originations, non-retail lending, quality assurance and risk management for Caliber Home Loans, TIAA Bank (formerly EverBank) and Aurora Bank.



"Having worked closely with both Bryan and Helen in the past, I am thrilled to have them on our executive team," said Debora Aydelotte, Chief Operating Officer at Promontory MortgagePath. "Their talent, drive and resourcefulness are tremendous assets to Promontory MortgagePath as we deliver the digital mortgage tools and operational support community lenders need to profitably compete in the current mortgage market."



To learn more or find opportunities at Promontory MortgagePath, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com/careers.



About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373



Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today's rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath's founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com.



