News: STRATAC Receives 3 Gold and 1 Silver 2021 MUSE Creative Awards | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- The 2021 MUSE Awards programs are now officially closed now that winners have been announced. Taking in 4,876 entries from all over the world in both the MUSE Creative Awards and the MUSE Design Awards, the competition has demonstrated itself to be one of the leading programs in honoring excellent individuals in the creative and design fields.



STRATAC has won the Insurance Website of the Year Gold, Self-Promotion Video of the Year Gold, Direct Marketing Branded Content of the Year Gold, and the Business to Business Video of the Year Silver awards in the competition, for their clients Gun and Trophy Insurance, Nisos, and VirPack.



"It was gratifying to be recognized for our work in these 4 different categories. We appreciate the trust our clients place in us - in our strategy, tactics, vision, and creativity. Especially in a year where 'thinking outside the box' became the only 'norm' - we were grateful for clients who were willing to take the leap and stay the course with their outbound efforts," stated Virginia Stewart Case, CEO. "This industry recognition has been a validation of our efforts and we are grateful to be among such enterprising competition for a second year in a row."



The MUSA Awards programs stay true to their objective of honoring professionals in both creative and design spaces, promoting the entrants' excellent works. The International Awards Associate (IAA), is the creator of these awards and upholds impartiality by enacting strict assessment criteria and organization of a jury made up of industry professionals, who are living examples of excellence themselves.



The Jury and Evaluation Process



With 46 jurors casting votes from 25 countries, the awards ensure that a diverse panel of qualified professionals are adjudicating the competition. These individuals can be found working under leading companies from the creative and design industries, such as Associate Creative Director of MullenLowe Renato Barreto, Visual Communication Design Specialist at United Nations Children's Fund Shangning Wang, Creative Director of BEAMY Ronn Lee, Creative Director of ADBRAIN Inc. Masanori Eto, Dr Adjunct Associate Professor and Design Director of Irving Smith Architects Jeremy Smith, Founder and Creative Director of Kre8ive Partners Mark Turner, Owner and Founder of UArchitects Misak Terzibasiyan, etc.



Every entry is assessed based on relevant standards pertaining to their respective industries in order to ensure impartiality. Further, blind judging is exercised, as such jurors are only able to assess each entry purely on its own merits.



ABOUT STRATAC



STRATAC provides strategic advice, comprehensive research, and tactical marketing services for B2B and B2C clients in the technology space. We take a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to psychology as it pertains to Sales, Operations, Marketing, and Employee Engagement, which allows us to elevate businesses and help them go to market or return to market. As a User Experience Design (UXD) agency, we help our clients shape a positive perception of their brands while creating memorable, positive engagements for their customers.



