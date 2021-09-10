News: Lime Group, LLC to offer customized digital marketing services | CitizenWire

FLORENCE, Ala. /CitizenWire/ -- As a result of continued growth and client success, Lime Group, LLC, will begin offering marketing services tailored to specific business' needs and goals. In the past, Lime Group has offered a flat rate for access to all of their resources from website development and maintenance to social media management and print advertising. Thanks to feedback from clients and the expansion of services, the company will now be offering customized services so that everyone pays for what they need and no more.



"A lot of people were paying one price a month for us to do everything for them, but not every business needs everything we offer," said owner, Brian Williamson. "Now, we can get them exactly what they need so they're not paying for what they don't. We also have moved to quarterly agreements instead of yearly so that services can be turned on or off according to a clients' needs during slow months of the year."



Customers will be able to choose from numerous services, including:



* Website Design & Maintenance



* Search Engine Optimization



* App Development & Maintenance



* Social Media Marketing



* Graphic Design and Branding



* Press Releases & Content Creation



* Email & SMS Marketing



* Pay Per Click & Social Media Advertising & Management



* Consultations for small Businesses just getting started



* and other services as needed!



"The continued support of our customers has enormously helped us in two different ways," Williamson said. "They've supported us in a way that has allowed us to grow and expand in a way that will ultimately benefit them and get them exactly what they need. And the clients we have had, both recently and for a long time, have given incredible feedback that lets us know that we're doing things awesome, we just need to offer some less than others."



With this increase in specialized services, prices overall will see an increase; however, the cost differential will be small since the packages are customizable instead of all-inclusive.



"If we're going to offer specific services, we want to give our clients the best of the best, and that means we have to employ more people," Williamson said. "That said, clients are going to see the results they want to see in a much more sustainable way that's worth it."



Learn more at: https://www.limegroupllc.com/experience



ABOUT LIME GROUP, LLC:



Offering marketing and technology solutions Since 2010, our team helps businesses get ahead of the competition by utilizing our knowledge and skills. Our willingness to explore new concepts, trends, programs and platforms defines our approach to marketing and exemplifies our appreciation for challenging, unique projects.



Learn more at: https://www.limegroupllc.com/



For questions about Lime Group, LLC, services offered, or pricing, please contact Brian Williamson at jr@limegroupllc.com.



Learn More: https://www.limegroupllc.com/

