News: DocMagic Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies | CitizenWire

Growth fueled by dramatic increase in adoption of company's digital mortgage solutions

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it has been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the country.



The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Over the past three years, DocMagic achieved a growth rate of 67 percent, due in large part to dramatic increases in adoption of the company's award-winning Total eClose(tm) solution among mortgage lenders.



In the last 18 months, as mortgage lenders faced unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic, they increasingly turned to DocMagic's digital mortgage advisory services, remote implementation model, and strategic approach to automating new workflows. DocMagic's extensive subject matter expertise combined with its single-source Total eClose platform has helped numerous lenders successfully meet the many demands of a rapidly changing, high volume market.



"DocMagic has been a market leader for years, so lenders naturally turn to us first when they want to elevate their processes or need to adapt to new circumstances, and that's exactly what's happened since the start of the pandemic," said Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. "We're proud of our market strength, which is demonstrated in our three-year growth rate."



An industry pioneer of eMortgage solutions and services, DocMagic launched the industry's first end-to-end eClosing solution in 2014, which included complete automation of the process along with dynamic docs with embedded eSignature capability, data integrity, SMART Doc(r) eNote generation, continuous compliance, and eNotary technology - all from within its single-source platform.



DocMagic has also been recognized for having the highest customer satisfaction levels and greatest adoption of its eClosing solution, as ranked by multiple independent third-party mortgage technology studies.



"We're honored to be named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list among so many innovative and accomplished companies," said Iannitti. "Early on, we invested heavily in R&D to engineer the right blend of digital mortgage and eClosing technologies. DocMagic's ongoing growth reflects the diligent work and unwavering efforts of our entire company."



"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."



The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy's most dynamic segment, independent small businesses. Intuit, Dell, LinkedIn, Zillow, Zappos, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.



Inc. Methodology



Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.



About Inc. Media



The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. DocMagic's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.



