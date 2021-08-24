News: Tenorshare iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer App App: Transfer WhatsApp from Android to Apple iPhone without Computer | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Tenorshare has launched an application called iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer App App, which provides the easiest and most effective way to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone anytime, anywhere.



"We're looking forward to an easy and effective way so that WhatsApp users can transfer their WhatsApp data and WhatsApp Business even if they don't have a pc at the moment," said Tenorshare's CEO, while introducing the application.



The Key features of iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer App:



NO Computer Required.



Quickly & easily transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone only with OTG cable.



Convenient & Fast to Transfer WhatsApp



There are many ways to transfer WhatsApp, but most of them are time-consuming and labor-intensive, and require a computer. iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer App provides a new method to solve the problem that users do not have a computer at hand and need to transmit urgently. It supports to transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business messages and attachments from Android to iPhone, which enhances WhatsApp users' convenience of data transmission.



Diverse Data Transfer Type Supported



Fast to transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business messages and attachments, including videos, images, files, audio, emoji, and so on.



Transfer with High Success Rate



iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer App enables you to transfer your WhatsApp/WhatsApp Business from Android to iOS devices when there're no computers on your hand. The 100% success rate ensures you not to be bothered by the trouble of losing data in your work or daily life.



Price and Compatibility



* Support various Android devices and brands, including Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, HTC, LG, Sony, Motorola, etc.



* Applicable to all versions from Android 5.1 to Android 11.



* Applicable to all versions from iOS 10 to iOS 15 Beta 3.



* $14.99 a year.



Learn more in the Google Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tenorshare.transfer&hl=en_US&gl=US



About Tenorshare



Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials. Today, Tenorshare's products and services are trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/jtTkUWbJ4_4

Learn More: https://www.tenorshare.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.