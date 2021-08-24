News: Olea Kiosks, Inc. Delivers Height Adjustable Austin Kiosk for Healthcare | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the addition of its height adjustable base for the Austin series kiosk. This new addition is available for ordering now.



Aimed at healthcare, this unit delivers full ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) height compliance as all of the user touch points can be positioned at a height under 48 inches. At the push of a button, the base raises and lowers a total of 11.9 inches to provide users of all heights and abilities an improved user-experience.



The Austin is the most popular kiosk Olea sells with over 2500 sold since its inception in 2018 The Austin Height Adjustable (HA) combines the height adjustable base with the desktop unit to deliver a slick, compact and versatile self-service solution perfect for healthcare check-in. The Austin is also very popular with hospitality and frequently used in quick-serve restaurants (QSR) and ticketing where this functionality is a welcome addition.



"The Austin HA comes at a time when healthcare and businesses in general are constrained by the lack of human resources available," said CEO Frank Olea. "Our engineering team worked extra hard to turn this unit around in a record amount of time," added Olea.



In addition, an optional UV sanitizing system utilizing two powerful Mercury Vapor bulbs are now available with all of the Austin model kiosks. The cleaning cycle allows for sanitization of the touchscreen as well as the payment device. "We're excited to bring this feature to market as we felt there was a need to keep not only the screens clean but the buttons on the pin-pads as well," added Olea.



The Austin series kiosk is now available in 4 options: the HA, the Freestanding (FS), the Desktop (DT), and the Wall-mount (WM). The Austin model supports a host of external devices.



About Olea Kiosks®, Inc.



Olea Kiosks Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for the attractions and entertainment, healthcare and hospitality industries. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include Cedars-Sinai, Kaiser Permanente, Tenet, The Habit Burger Grill, The Empire State Building, Universal Studios, Scientific Games, and Subway.



For more information, visit https://www.olea.com/.



