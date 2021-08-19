News: Digital Mortgage Platform Maxwell Ranks #154 on 2021 Inc. 5000 List | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Maxwell ranks in the top 3% of its annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies at number 154. Maxwell was also named the 15th fastest-growing software company in the country. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list takes a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



Maxwell uses technology to streamline and accelerate the mortgage process for lenders serving America's communities and their borrowers. Its AI automation, built on aggregated loan data from its network and real-time data insights, offloads manual tasks for lending teams, helping them focus on high-value work. To date, Maxwell has facilitated over $130 billion in loan volume, closing loans on its platform 45% faster than the national average.



In the past few years, Maxwell has scaled from a point of sale to an increasingly all-inclusive solution for small to midsize lenders. As a part of that journey, Maxwell released its Fulfillment Platform, a benefit for customers that offers tech-enabled onshore processing, underwriting, and closing talent, in May of 2020. Most recently, the company introduced Maxwell Diligence, providing quality control and due diligence solutions. As Maxwell's product offerings expanded and customer demand skyrocketed, the Maxwell employee base grew by more than 14x over the last three years.



"We're thrilled and honored to be included on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. Our team has worked tirelessly over recent years to add value to lenders serving communities across the country," said Maxwell co-founder and CEO John Paasonen. "No one could have predicted the unique market in 2020. In last year's rapidly changing mortgage market, we were able to deliver products and solutions that helped lenders support their borrowers through an unprecedented time."



Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.



About Maxwell



Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders to enhance borrower experience, increase efficiency, and improve their economics by intelligently automating workflow through its digital platform and technology-powered solutions. Hundreds of mortgage lenders, banks, and credit unions nationwide use the Maxwell platform to serve thousands of homebuyers every day. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at: https://himaxwell.com/.



