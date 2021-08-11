News: Launch Pad Releases First Book By Real Estate Mogul and Art Impresario Daniel Lebensohn | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Los Angeles based publishing company Launch Pad Publishing is celebrating the release of "The Art of the Real: Real Life, Real Relationships and Real Estate" (ISBN: 978-1951407629) - the debut memoir from Daniel Lebensohn.



As the co-founder of BH3 Management, a real estate investment company that has invested more than $1.5 billion in commercial real estate debt and equity, Lebensohn has spent the past few decades navigating a cutthroat world filled with challenges, tough negotiators and impossible situations.



The book documents his impressive rise but also shows how, instead of allowing his circumstances to make him callous, Lebensohn instead dug into the values he learned growing up as the Jewish son of immigrant parents in 1970s Long Island-specifically the fact that success always comes down to having authentic relationships.



By turns dramatic and touching, "The Art of the Real" tells the tale of a rare real estate success story and even more rare tale of a man staying true to his values-and his childhood friends.



"Readers may pick up this book because they want to find out how they can have the kind of success Daniel has," says publisher Anna David. "They'll get that but I think they'll be surprised to see that they'll be left with a sense that success is less about how much money you make and more about who you surround yourself with and how you treat those people."



Echoes Genius Network founder Joe Polish, who's often been cited as the most well-connected man in the world, "Daniel's story shows how embracing a win-win mindset and emphasizing relationships about everything else is the true road to success."



"The Art of the Real: Real Life, Real Relationships and Real Estate" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.



To learn more visit: http://www.artoftherealbook.com/.



About Launch Pad Publishing:



A boutique publishing company primarily for entrepreneurs who are the leaders in their field, Launch Pad has published authors from the entertainment world, including TV newscasters and reality stars, as well as government sales experts, sports agents, coaches, non-profit founders and more. Learn more at: https://www.launchpadpub.com/.



