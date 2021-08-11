News: 148 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – July 2021 Recap | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- SalesLeads announced today the July 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 148 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news - https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/industrial-manufacturing/



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Type



- Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 136 New Projects



- Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 55 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Scope/Activity



- New Construction - 43 New Projects



- Expansion - 58 New Projects



- Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 60 New Projects



- Plant Closings - 7 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Location (Top 10 States)



Texas - 12

Ohio - 9

North Carolina- 9

Michigan - 9

New York - 7

Georgia - 7

Pennsylvania - 7

Indiana - 7

South Carolina - 6

Ontario - 6



LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT



During the month of July, our research team identified 12 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Samsung Electronics America, Inc., who is planning to invest $17 billion for the construction of a 6 million sf manufacturing facility in TAYLOR, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in early 2022, with completion slated for late 2024.



Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects



NEW YORK:



Biotechnology company is planning to invest $1.8 billion for the expansion of their laboratory, processing, and office facility in TARRYTOWN, NY by 900,000 sf. Completion is slated for 2027.



MICHIGAN:



Semiconductor company is expanding and planning to invest $300 million for the construction of a 140,000 sf manufacturing facility in BAY CITY, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



NEBRASKA:



Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LINCOLN, NE. They have recently received approval for the project.



QUEBEC:



Wind turbine mfr. is planning to invest $160 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in GASPE, QC. They have recently received approval for the project.



TEXAS:



Specialty food packaging products mfr. is planning to invest $122 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in LUFKIN, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



CALIFORNIA:



Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $126 million for a 15,000 sf expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in THOUSAND OAKS, CA. They have recently received approval for the project.



MICHIGAN:



Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $100 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 270,000 sf EV battery manufacturing facility in ROMULUS, MI. They have recently received approval for the project.



MISSOURI:



Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $83 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility at 4766 La Guardia Dr. in BERKELEY, MO by 58,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



PENNSYLVANIA:



Advanced materials mfr. is planning to invest $80 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in BERKS COUNTY, PA. They have recently received approval for the project.



MASSACHUSETTS:



Medical device mfr. is planning to invest $41 million for the expansion of their warehouse and manufacturing facility in DEVENS, MA by 207,000 sf. They have recently received approval for the project.



About SalesLeads, Inc.



Since 1959, SalesLeads Inc, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering researched-based, industrial project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified appointments with decision makers. Visit us at: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/ 800-231-7876



