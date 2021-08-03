News: Promontory MortgagePath COO Debora Aydelotte Earns Top Female Industry Leadership Honors from HousingWire and Mortgage Banker Magazine | CitizenWire

DANBURY, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced Chief Operating Officer Debora Aydelotte has been recognized by HousingWire and Mortgage Banker Magazine for her leadership contributions to the mortgage industry. Aydelotte has been named one of HousingWire's 2021 Women of Influence and is among Mortgage Banker Magazine's 2021 Powerful Women in Mortgage Banking.



Over the last 12 months, Aydelotte has overseen the launch of Transform, Promontory MortgagePath's expanded service delivery model, and kicked off the company's CDFI and MDI initiative. Under Aydelotte's leadership, Promontory MortgagePath has also expanded its operations with an additional fulfillment center, doubled its workforce year-over-year and garnered key endorsements from organizations such as the Independent Bankers Association of Texas, the Community Development Bankers Association, the Oregon Bankers Association and the Oklahoma Bankers Association.



"Advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion has been a personal mission throughout my entire career, and being able to channel that passion into the work Promontory MortgagePath is doing to promote greater inclusion and equity in financial services has made my work that much more meaningful," said Aydelotte. "For nearly two decades, it has been my privilege as an executive to mentor others and contribute to their growth, and I am honored to be recognized by both HousingWire and Mortgage Banker Magazine for these efforts."



Each of these awards seeks to highlight female pioneers, innovators and leaders in the mortgage industry. To view Aydelotte's profile and the full list of HousingWire Women of Influence honorees visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/presenting-housingwires-2021-women-of-influence/. Aydelotte's feature in Mortgage Banker Magazine, along with the full list of honorees, can be viewed at https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/powerful-women-mortgage-banking-2021.



About Promontory MortgagePath LLC



Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today's rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath's founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com.



