News: SimpleNexus Founder Matt Hansen selected as finalist for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Utah Region | CitizenWire

LEHI, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced company Founder Matt Hansen has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® Utah Region by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).



Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity deliver outstanding growth and innovation. Hansen was selected by a panel of independent judges who graded nominees on a rubric of entrepreneurial leadership, talent management, degree of difficulty, financial performance, societal impact, and originality. Since its launch, the program has recognized business leaders in more than 60 countries around the world.



Hansen's formation of SimpleNexus created a real estate finance disruptor. The project that began as a favor to a family friend has evolved into a three-time Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company that touches one in eight U.S. mortgages. In 2020 alone, SimpleNexus' homeownership platform touched $520 billion in loans.



"SimpleNexus continues to flourish beyond my wildest dreams," said SimpleNexus Founder Matt Hansen. "It's an honor to be considered amongst so many accomplished movers and shakers."



Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year(tm) Award in June 2022.



View the full list of Utah Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists and winners here: https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year/utah/overview.



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms' native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings - all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.



Twitter: @SimpleNexus @EY_EOYUS #EOYUS #digitalmortgage #mortgageindustry #mortgagelending



Learn More: https://simplenexus.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.