News: Families Facing Food Insecurity Receive Over 27,000 Meals From Employees at CDF Labor Law | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The stories are endless of jobs suddenly gone forever and families struggling to get by. As cities across the nation continue to deal with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, employees at CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF) got busy partnering with food banks and programs aimed to get food into the hands of hungry communities.



"There isn't anyone in our five offices who hasn't seen neighbors, friends and family's jobs disappear because of the pandemic, it's heartbreaking," says longtime employee Dorothy Rausa at CDF. "I know I speak on behalf of other employees at the firm when I say how appreciative I am of the firm's stalwart efforts in the communities in which we work and live to help those in dire need."



She adds, "My co-workers were eager to give, plus with our firm's donation it made this project more important, I love that we take action to help others-not just during the holidays-but all year long."



CDF participated in the 5th annual Food from The Bar program, a campaign driven by the Orange County legal community which raises awareness and provides critically needed meals to food-insecure children, families and seniors in Orange County. Though not the largest law firm, CDF alone, through employee donations and firm sponsorship, raised over $9,000, providing 27,000+ meals to those in need.



Hosted by the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, which ran this year's program between June 1, 2021 - July 2, 2021, the legal community raised a record-breaking $117,661.38 which equates to 352,984 meals.



According to Firm Managing Partner, Marie DiSante, the mobilization of employees from all of its five offices throughout California was inspiring "It was an amazing outpouring of generosity. We may not be as large as other firms, but our employees have huge hearts. I couldn't be prouder," she says.



"I don't think anyone could have predicted how desperate the food need is this year," said Megan Hunker, Donor Relations Associate at Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. "CDF's continued support, especially during a year like this has made a significant impact for Orange County children, families and seniors," she adds.



About CDF Labor Law LLP



For over 25 years, CDF has distinguished itself as one of the top employment, labor and immigration firms in California, defending, advising and counseling national and regional employers with California employees and workforces, as well as California-based startups, midsize ventures, and privately and publicly held companies and Fortune 500 corporations on legal compliance. CDF is ranked highly for its hiring and promotion of women and minorities and is committed to supporting the communities in which they work and live.



Its blog, https://www.callaborlaw.com/ has over 5,000 subscribers who seek the up-to-the-minute alerts on what California employers need to know about the state's ever-changing maze of laws and regulations.



For more information, visit: https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/.



[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0726s2p-cdf-labor-law-300dpi.jpg



[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0726s2p-SHF-FFTB-Seal-300dpi.jpg



https://www.feedoc.org/food-from-the-bar/



Learn More: https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/

