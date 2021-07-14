News: Kalyagen Announces Release of Free eBook on How to Optimize Health Using Stem Cells | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Kalyagen® has announced the release and availability of a free eBook, "The Stemregen Effect - Tapping into the Power of Your Own Stem Cells," which provides an overview of how stem cells are the body's repair system and how STEMREGEN®, a natural stem cell enhancer, has been documented to increase the number of circulating stem cells by stimulating Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization (ESCM).



"Supporting stem cell physiology is a new paradigm in health and wellness," said Christian Drapeau, CEO and Chief Scientist of Kalyagen®. "The latest scientific evidence indicates that this may very well be the best strategy to assist the body in regaining and maintaining optimal health."



The link between a lower number of circulating stem cells and the development of age-related diseases has been well-studied with numerous degenerative conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, pulmonary diseases, erectile dysfunction, and kidney disease. Increasing the number of circulating stem cells has been documented to enhance tissue repair or improve the course of disease formation in cases of acute myocardial infarction and many other degenerative conditions.



"Kalyagen has been inundated with questions regarding the stem cell repair system and how STEMREGEN naturally helps the body to release stems cells," said Herbert Dogan, CMO of Kalyagen®. "We are pleased to announce the release of our new publication which helps to answer all of these questions."



The eBook is available for download for free at https://www.kalyagen.com/the-stemregen-effect/.



STEMREGEN® is a unique and patent-pending blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to support ESCM and increase the number of circulating stem cells, supporting the natural ability of the body to repair and stay healthy. Ingredients in STEMREGEN® have been investigated in more than eight clinical studies for their effect on stem cell function, of which five were randomized, double- blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trials. STEMREGEN® has wide application in antiaging and overall health maintenance.



About Kalyagen



Kalyagen® was founded by Christian Drapeau, author of the bestseller Cracking the Stem Cell Code. Kalyagen® is a leader in the research and development of natural products aimed at supporting stem cell function of the body. Stem cells constitute the natural repair system of the body, and stem cell enhancers have been documented to strongly contribute to improving health and quality of life. STEMREGEN® is the first product developed by Kalyagen®. STEMREGEN® is a unique blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to support Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization and provide other health benefits.



For more information, please visit our Website: https://www.kalyagen.com/



