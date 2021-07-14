News: 163 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – June 2021 Recap | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- SalesLeads announced today the June 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 163 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



:: Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Type



Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 150 New Projects



Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 76 New Projects



:: Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Scope/Activity



New Construction - 52 New Projects



Expansion - 56 New Projects



Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 75 New Projects



Plant Closings - 6 New Projects



:: Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Location(Top 10 States)



California - 14

Ohio - 14

South Carolina- 10

Texas - 9

Virginia - 9

Indiana - 8

Michigan - 8

New York - 7

Pennsylvania - 7

Wisconsin - 7



:: Largest Planned Project



During the month of June, our research team identified 15 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by First Solar, who is planning to invest $680 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in LAKE TOWNSHIP, OH by 2 million sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2021, with completion slated for 2023.



:: Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects



OHIO:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $365 million for the construction of a 270,000 sf processing facility in NEW ALBANY, OH. Construction is expected to start in Fall 2021.



MISSOURI:

Semiconductor products mfr. is planning to invest $210 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in O FALLON, MO. Completion is slated for late 2021.



QUEBEC:

Electric vehicle mfr. is planning to invest $185 million for the construction of a battery manufacturing facility in MIRABEL, QC. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Fall 2022.



TEXAS:

Specialty molded-fiber products mfr. is planning to invest $150 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in LUFKIN, TX. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2023



INDIANA:

Pharmaceutical glass container mfr. is planning to invest $145 million for the construction of a 370,000 sf office and manufacturing facility in FISHERS, IN. They have recently received approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2021, with completion slated for 2023.



SOUTH CAROLINA:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $118 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades of their manufacturing facility in RIDGEVILLE, SC.



DELAWARE:

Pharmaceutical company is planning for the construction of a 1.74 million sf manufacturing complex at 1091 Industrial Dr. in MIDDLETOWN, DE. Construction is expected to start in 2022 and will occur in multiple phases. Completion is slated for 2024.



WASHINGTON:

Medical equipment mfr. is planning to invest $92 million for a 50,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in SPOKANE, WA. Completion is slated for late 2024.



GEORGIA:

Fuel cell mfr. is planning to invest $84 million for the construction of a processing facility in KINGSLAND, GA. They have recently received approval for the project.



MICHIGAN:

Automotive components mfr. is planning to invest $51 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 210,000 sf manufacturing facility at 1400 Rochester Rd. in TROY, MI. They have recently received approval for the project.



Since 1959, SalesLeads, based out of Jacksonville, FL has been providing Industrial Project Reports on companies that are planning significant capital investments in their industrial facilities throughout North America. Our professional research team identifies new construction, expansion, relocation, major renovation, equipment upgrades, and plant closing project opportunities so that our clients can focus sales and marketing resources on the target accounts that have an impending need for their products, services, and indirect materials.



Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

* Industrial Manufacturing

* Plastics

* Food and Beverage

* Metals

* Power Generation

* Pulp Paper and Wood

* Oil and Gas

* Mining and Aggregates

* Chemical

* Research and Development

* Distribution and Supply Chain

* Pipelines

* Pharmaceutical

* Misc. Industrial Buildings

* Waste Water Treatment

* Data Centers



