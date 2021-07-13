News: SimuTech Group Announces Territory Expansion Offering Ansys Software and Support to All of US and Canada | CitizenWire

Ansys, Inc. has expanded SimuTech Group's sales territory to cover the entire United States and Canada

ROCHESTER, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- SimuTech Group, an Ansys Elite Channel Partner, is excited to announce their sales territory expansion for Ansys simulation software in the entire United States and Canada. Ansys is the gold standard of multi-physics engineering simulation software. Their software enables product design and analysis in a virtual environment, allowing companies to improve time-to-market, lower development costs, and fulfill critical product promises.



Headquartered in Rochester, NY, SimuTech Group is a privately held, woman-owned business. Their mission is to offer partnership and engineering expertise, through Ansys simulation products, support, training, consulting, and physical testing services. As of June 2021, SimuTech Group is now able to bring their expertise and product knowledge of Ansys software to customers throughout the U.S. and Canada - now including California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.



"We have been striving to expand our sales territory, and into California in particular, for many years. We are eager to bring our top ranking Ansys SimuTech Support throughout the U.S. and Canada. SimuTech Group has experienced tremendous growth over the last five years and this expansion is another exciting step for us on our growth path. I am excited to see where our long-standing partnership with Ansys takes us in the years to come," says Rick James, CEO SimuTech Group.



SimuTech Group has maintained a long and successful history in California providing industry leading consulting and physical test services. Californian's can now depend on SimuTech Group for best-in-class Ansys software as well as associated support, training, consulting, and physical testing services.



"We are thrilled to announce our expansion into the entire United States, especially California where we see a lot of opportunity to help both established and Startup customers realize the positive business outcomes that come through simulation," said Brent Mattson, SimuTech Group's Vice President of Sales.



To learn more about how SimuTech Group can help your company solve your engineering challenges, visit https://simutechgroup.com/.



ABOUT SIMUTECH GROUP:



SimuTech Group has over 38 years of experience inspiring clients to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver transformational products. SimuTech Group is the trusted advisor to over 3,000 clients who helps Ansys clients gain insight to improve product efficiency, reliability, and performance through a full-service approach from sales to support. Their team of engineering experts can help your problem-solve your Ansys challenges and move your projects forward. For more information on simulation offerings and capabilities please contact SimuTech Group.



