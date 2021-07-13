News: Sacramento SPCA Receives Lifesaving Investment from Newly Named Petco Love for the Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center | CitizenWire

$15,000 grant will help save more pets lives in the Greater Sacramento Region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Sacramento SPCA announced today that they received a $15,000 grant investment from Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals through the newly constructed Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center.



A check presentation was held at the Petco retail store located at 855 E Bidwell Street in Folsom, California on Friday, July 9 at 11 a.m.



The Sacramento SPCA applied for the lifesaving investment as part of a year-long fundraising campaign to complete construction of the new state-of-the-art animal hospital located at 6201 Florin Perkins Road in Sacramento.



A remodel of the shelter's administrative office and sick bay building began in May 2020, renovations were complete in January 2021 and the Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center performed its first public surgeries in late January.



The expanded facility has allowed the Sacramento SPCA to immediately increase public access to low-cost and no-cost spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and preventative care for animals in the Sacramento region and beyond.



The Kristan Otto Shelter Medicine Program, with species-specific housing for sick and injured animals; an isolation ward for managing contagious diseases; and examination, laboratory, and treatment space, is also located inside the new Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center.



"We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with the Petco Folsom store and Petco Love to support our lifesaving work in the new health center," said Kenn Altine, Sacramento SPCA CEO. "With Petco Love's local and national support, we can provide expanded access to low-cost preventative care to our community's pets, help animals get into homes faster and save more lives."



Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they've empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like the Sacramento SPCA, nationwide.



"Today Petco Love announces an investment in the Sacramento SPCA and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. "Our local investments are only one component. In April, we also launched the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us."



For more information about the Sacramento SPCA, visit http://sspca.org/. To learn more about Petco Love, visit http://www.petcolove.org/.



About the Sacramento SPCA



Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 129 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life. Visit http://sspca.org/ or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.



About Petco Love (Formerly Petco Foundation)



Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.



Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit http://www.petcolove.org/ or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we're leading every day.



MEDIA CONTACTS:



Dawn Foster, Sacramento SPCA Marketing & Communications Director, dfoster@sspca.org or (916) 802-0915



Jennifer Perez, Petco Love, media@petcolove.org



Learn More: https://www.sspca.org/

