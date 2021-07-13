News: SIERA.AI Accelerates Momentum with Industry-Leading Forklift Safety with 16 New Enterprise Customer Wins in First Half of 2021 | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- SIERA.AI, a leading innovator of safety solutions for preventing powered industrial truck accidents, today announced the continued surge in growth adding 16 new enterprise customers to its growing base of manufacturing, distribution and warehouse companies. The new customer wins represent a consecutive 100% revenue growth quarter over quarter within the industrial sector including agricultural equipment, industrial supplies & equipment, computer products & technologies, beauty products, global logistics & supply chain, lift truck distributor and automobile battery manufacturing to name a few.



The momentum comes with the May 2021 release of S3 Slow to a Safe Stop for Sit-Down forklift trucks, Safety Day June 8, 2021 and SIERA.AI as a finalist for 'Best New Product' announced prior to ProMat 2021 in May. "SIERA.AI continues to be at the leading-edge for what's next in lift truck safety," said Saurav Agarwal, president and CEO of SIERA.AI. "With our AI, Industrial IoT and sensors, we're transforming safety with zero pedestrian accidents, equipment accidents and infrastructure damages while achieving management's goal of digitizing safety."



New customers selected from our portfolio of AI machine learning safety solutions; the S2 Digital Inspection with Impact Monitoring, S3 Pedestrian Detection and S3 Slow to a Safe Stop. The SIERA.AI safety solutions support the customers' goal for digital transformation and a zero-accident workplace. All information collected from our safety solutions are stored in the web-based Dashboard central repository, empowering management with critical insights into safety, asset utilization, productivity and workflow optimization to name a few.



About SIERA.AI



SIERA.AI believes that Efficiency x Safety Accelerates Productivity. Our goal is to remove one productivity barrier at a time with innovative solutions that empower and safeguard company assets and protect their employees so they can focus on what they do best. We accomplish this by integrating technologies such as cloud, machine vision, IoT sensors and AI to digitize compliance and prevent accidents before they even happen.



For more information visit https://www.siera.ai/.



MEDIA CONTACT FOR SIERA.AI

Cherise Kennerley

cherise@siera.ai

847-312-1367 mobile



Learn More: https://www.siera.ai/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.