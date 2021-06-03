News: Sokal Signs Infiniti of Melbourne and Kelly Ford | CitizenWire

RALEIGH, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Sokal, a decisive leader in automobile advertising, recently became the agency of record for Infiniti of Melbourne and Kelly Ford. Both dealerships are located in Melbourne, Florida as Sokal's scope of services continues to reach progressively into the southeast region.



"As our team at Sokal extends our reach to neighboring states and further, we pledge to give the same professional quality to all our new clients as we do with our current satisfied clients," remarked Mark Sokal, Founder/Chairman of Sokal. "While we work hand in hand with Infiniti of Melbourne and Kelly Ford, our creative team of advertising experts will offer the same world class quality as the exceptional automobiles these fine dealerships sell. Spotlighting these dealerships with a variety of our services will activate a plethora of clientele, thereby increasing profits."



Beginning on June 1, 2021, Sokal began services for Infiniti of Melbourne and Kelly Ford including digital, eblasts, and traditional services. Sokal will also add website design to the Infiniti store.



About Sokal:



Headquartered in Raleigh NC, Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country.



The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.



Sokal employs well over 100 staff members including Digital Strategists, Website Developers, Graphic Designers, Video Producers and Editors, and Account Managers and Coordinators while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.



For more information on Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/



For more information on Infiniti of Melbourne, please visit their website at: https://www.infinitiofmelbourne.com/



For more information on Kelly Ford, please visit their website at: https://www.kellyfordsales.com/



