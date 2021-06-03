News: Right Hand Technology Group Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2021 Edition | CitizenWire

Sixth-Annual List Reveals Leading MSPs In Healthcare, Legal, Government, Financial Services and More

PITTSBURGH, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Right Hand Technology Group has been named to After Nines Inc.'s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research (http://www.channelE2E.com/top100) for 2021. The annual list and the research (hashtag: #MSP100) identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets.



This year's Top 100 Vertical Market MSP research results are particularly impressive. MSP honorees successfully navigated the coronavirus pandemic and grew their managed annual vertical market revenue 25 percent on average. In stark contrast, total small business revenue in the United States fell 27.5 percent from January 2020 through March 2021, according to TrackTheRecovery.org.



The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E's Q4 2020 and January 2021 readership survey, and ChannelE2E's vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.



This year's research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:



* Honorees generated a combined $1.40 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2020, up from $1.12 billion million in 2019. The surge involved organic growth combined with continued merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.



* The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and financial services, while MSPs in the legal and not-for-profit sectors also showed particularly strong growth.



* The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 3.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2020, up from 2.8 million in 2019.



* MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (58%), Dell Technologies (19%), Cisco Systems (17%), ConnectWise (16%) and Amazon Web Services (14%). Datto, Fortinet, Ingram Micro and Pax8 also earned strong MSP response.



Right Hand Technology Group was ranked among the top vertical market MSPs in Manufacturing.



We are honored to be recognized for our work and commitment to satisfaction in the manufacturing industry said Josh Wilhelm, President of Right Hand Technology Group. With manufacturing being one of the top targets for cyber criminals, our team works hard to provide comprehensive Cybersecurity Programs for our clients. Also, with the new compliance requirements like Cyber Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), our clients rely on the Right Hand Technology Team's deep knowledge to prepare for certification and secure their environments. Our team's dedication to being proactive and mature processes is the reason we become the trusted "Right Hand Man" to our clients.



"After Nines Inc. congratulates Right Hand Technology Group on this honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Businesses worldwide depend on the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for cybersecurity, automation and revenue-generating technology services - especially amid the coronavirus pandemic."



The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.channelE2E.com/top100



About Right Hand Technology Group:



Right Hand Technology Group is a trusted Cybersecurity and IT Provider that helps organizations identify deficiencies in Cybersecurity and Compliance then customizes a program that fills the gaps that the organization may not be able to handle internally.



Learn more at: http://righthandtechnologygroup.com



Our Mission:



Right Hand Technology Group has a mission to be the most trusted technology and cybersecurity consulting company with the most loyal employees and clients. To achieve this, we provide best-in class managed cybersecurity and IT Support services, backed by proven best-in class processes, delivered by a team dedicated to best in class results.



Our Goal:



Our goal is to work with you and your team to assess, stabilize and secure your organization. We provide you with the results of your organizations' assessment as well as the remediation strategies to mitigate the risk. One of our core strengths is that we also help you implement remediation strategies and solutions. We have programs that are customizable to fill the gaps in your organization's capabilities with our mature processes, deeply skilled team and tried and true technologies.



With many years of experience in helping organizations manage cyber risk, our specialists have a deep understanding of cybersecurity risks and defense. Our Security Services help you to identify what can harm your organization, your clients, and your stakeholders and build the right plan to mitigate risk.



About After Nines Inc.



After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey - from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).



Learn More: https://www.righthandtechnologygroup.com/

