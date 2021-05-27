News: NotaryCam’s ‘Help a Hero’ Initiative Offers Free RON Services for Current, Retired Military Members over Memorial Day Weekend | CitizenWire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification / authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced its semi-annual "Help a Hero" initiative will once again offer free remote online notarization (RON) sessions to United States veterans and current service members over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.



The event will run Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, allowing active duty and retired service members to connect to a live notary public via NotaryCam's secure virtual signing room to legally notarize, sign and execute documents and agreements online from anywhere in the world.



"As a proud supporter of our retired and active duty service members, NotaryCam is honored to be able to provide this token of gratitude to all who have served and continue to serve our country," said NotaryCam founder Rick Triola. "While we can't repay those who serve our country, we can show our appreciation by offering our remote online notarization services to military members at no charge this Memorial Day."



Since 2013, NotaryCam has held its Help a Hero promotion for Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Current U.S. military service members and veterans who wish to take advantage of this offer need only notify their notary and present a valid military ID, Veterans ID or other proof of service during the promotion. Promotion applies only to NotaryCam RON services. For more information, please visit https://www.notarycam.com/.



About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company



After pioneering the world's first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries.



The company's patented eClose360® platform delivers the "perfect" online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios - RON, IPEN or Hybrids - with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provide RON services for the execution of electronic wills (eWills), legal docs (i.e., power of attorneys) and Apostilles. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.



Visit https://www.notarycam.com/ for additional information or to get a document notarized today.



Learn More: https://www.notarycam.com/

