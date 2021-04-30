News: LBA Ware taps STRATMOR Group alum Angie Middlebrook for mortgage software implementation role | CitizenWire

MACON, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, announced it has added mortgage industry expert Angie Middlebrook as a software implementation consultant. In this role, Middlebrook will assist lenders as they implement LBA Ware's LimeGear™ BI Platform and ICM platform CompenSafe™ to its full capabilities, advancing them beyond the implementation stage to maximize use of LBA Ware's software solutions.



Middlebrook's software expertise stems from eight years as a STRATMOR Group senior analyst, where her responsibilities ranged from developing data products, compensation strategies and industry studies. Middlebrook worked closely with lenders to increase study participation and analyze data. Prior to STRATMOR Group, Middlebrook was the director of client services at Motivity Solutions, where she worked closely to train clients and instill new capabilities to meet their business objectives.



In addition to Middlebrook's software and analytic background, she launched her career in the mortgage industry as a closer.



"Angie's passion for software gives her a unique edge in helping lenders create efficiencies and grow their businesses," said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. "Her blend of experience in client services and software development, plus her background in mortgage, makes her a great addition to LBA Ware."



"I've always had a passion for teaching others how to make technology work for them," said Middlebrook. "With my mortgage and software background I completely understand what is happening behind the scenes and how valuable LBA Ware's compensation and business intelligence solutions are."



About LBA Ware™:



LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation's top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware's award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com.



