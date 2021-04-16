News: Kiosk Association Restaurant Kiosks and Menu Boards | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- National Restaurant Association has launched Show To Go and the Kiosk Association is a participant. The online show runs thru August 2021. We have eight showcases online: QSR Self-Order, Touchless Controls, Outdoor Menu Boards, ClearConnect full suite solution, Restaurant Kiosks, gigantic digital signage (LVCC), large digital signs and touchscreens. April 21 is a casual "Ask An Expert" web session for ADA and PCI, and there are Special Offers as well. For reference, we are also doing NRF Converge Retail in June which will be interesting.



Learn more: https://directory.nationalrestaurantshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/62520315/Kiosk-Association-KMA



Data Reports -- this month is the lengthy 2021 Self-Service Market Research report [140 pgs], the NRA 2021 State of the Industry [26 pgs], and the NRN Top 200 report. Contact any of our Gold sponsors for a copy of any: Olea, KioWare, Pyramid Computer, Frank Mayer, Nanonation, KIOSK Information Systems, KioskGroup, Vispero, Zebra, AUO, 22Miles, Honeywell, and LG Electronics Business Solutions, and Panasonic Restaurant Solutions.



ADA Accessibility News -- New court decision on Winn-Dixie web accessibility + background on Coca-Cola drink station decision and case.



* ADA Kiosk Lawsuits - Legal Judgement Reasons To Be Accessible



* Web Accessibility Lawsuits - How to prevent and how to react. Winn-Dixie website verdict.



PCI and EMV -- We've fielded several questions regarding PCI Compliance for CATs and kiosks so it seems a good time for us to provide some updated info. Thanks to Rob at UCP and Bruce with Ingenico.



We are also covering the benefits and drawbacks of using QR codes for payment (Ingenico blog series)



* Portable Pizzeria Powered by Robots



* Ghost Kitchen Kiosks in Walmart - Cloud Kitchens rationale and logic



* Interactive 50″ Drive-Thru Real Person On Video Inset Taking Order - Bite Ninja



* Taco Bell Kiosk - Times Square Full Digital Location Review



* New Member - SuzoHapp Global - Gaming, Amusement, and Sports Betting



* PCI Kiosk Update - POS Credit Card Readers for Kiosks



* Massive Digital Signage LED Wall Installation for LVCC



* Digital Menu Boards - Panasonic ClearConnect(tm) Restaurant Solutions



* Smart Locker System - GRUBBRR & Frank Mayer Smart Pickup Smart Curbside



* ADA Webinar U.S. Access Board March 2021 Wrap - Kiosk Access



* Wayfinder Kiosk - Improving the Visitor and Employee Experience



* Restaurant Kiosk - National Restaurant Association Show To Go 2021



* ADA Kiosk 2021 Update - Kiosk Lawsuits - Reasons To Be Accessible



* Updated McDonalds Menuboards Failures - Isotropic-like failures -- sometimes it is as simple as NOT changing a filter



McDonalds News



* Robotic Delivery by Chick-fil-A in California Being Tested



* New article on "Fully Digital" Times Square Taco Bell - QSRMagazine



* By this summer, only 150 McDonald's will remain inside Walmart stores



* H-E-B is partnering with Texas A&M University to provide grocery delivery to people who live on its main and West campuses in College Station, Texas.



Visit kiosk industry, KMA.global, Retail Automation, Digital Business and Thinclient for more information.



