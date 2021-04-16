News: Duke City Cares Launching Behavioral Healthcare Services | CitizenWire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. /CitizenWire/ -- Duke City Cares, the local family-owned company that developed Duke City Urgent Care and Duke City Primary Care, is launching a Behavioral Healthcare service line to expand the services they offer in their ongoing mission to improve the health of the communities they serve and they are looking for great providers to join their team.



According to founder and CEO Dr. Hank Taliaferro, "We are committed to providing value and quality in healthcare and behavioral healthcare is a critical part of our patients' health."



Behavioral Health is an integral part of everyday healthcare. New Mexicans are faced with a dire shortage of these services across the state that is only being compounded by ongoing practice closures. Duke City believes their mission of providing fast, friendly, high-quality healthcare services can be applied within New Mexico behavioral healthcare offerings by making it accessible for those in need.



Through the offering of Urgent Care, Primary Care, Occupational Medicine, Mobile Healthcare, and now Behavioral Healthcare, Duke City Cares can offer a wide scope of services to the patients they serve to improve the health of New Mexicans. Duke City Cares' commitment to its patients and the community aims to bridge the service gap and make Behavioral Healthcare an accessible part of their comprehensive Primary Care offerings.



Duke City is currently assembling a team and seeking a few specially licensed individuals to support this service line. We are seeking licensed Ph.D./Psy.D., LISW/LCSW, LPCC, LMFT, or Psychiatric Mental-Health Nurse Practitioners to join the Behavioral Health Care team. Additional information can be found on their Indeed website job page.



"We are looking for unique individuals who embody our commitment to quality, compassionate care for our patients and are excited to add this important service to the Duke City Cares experience," says Dr. Taliaferro.



For further information about the Behavioral Healthcare program or to apply for a position please contact Human Resources Manager Michal Charles at info@dukecityurgentcare.com or visit our website at https://www.dukecityprimarycare.com/.



Learn More: https://www.dukecityprimarycare.com/

