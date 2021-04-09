News: Move For Hunger and Allied Van Lines Renew Partnership In Effort To Fight Hunger Nationwide | CitizenWire

RED BANK, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Allied Van Lines, an American moving company founded in 1928, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced today a partnership that will help provide much-needed assistance to food banks across the United States. As a partner, Allied Van Lines will support Move For Hunger's food rescue and hunger relief programs. To date, Move For Hunger's network of relocation professionals and multi-family properties has collected and delivered more than 22 million pounds of food - providing over 18 million meals - to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada.



"We are excited to renew our partnership with Allied Van Lines, as they play an influential role in helping us reach our goal of decreasing food insecurity nationwide," says Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. "Last year, Allied Van Lines was able to help us collect over 5 million pounds of non-perishable food. With their assistance and over 128 agents enrolled as members, Allied Van Lines helps us decrease food insecurity nationwide."



Move For Hunger and Allied Van Lines have been partners since 2013 and have helped provide over 4.2 million meals to those in need. Allied Van Lines prides itself on decreasing food insecurity nationwide, similarly to its parent company, SIRVA, who is also a partner of Move For Hunger.



"We are proud of our partnership with Move for Hunger and the impact it's had in our communities," said Lesli Bertoli, President and General Manager of Allied Van lines. "We have loved watching our agents grow increasingly more invested in this cause over the last few years and it brings us great joy to know we are doing our part fighting hunger. We look forward to continuing this partnership."



Over the past 12 months, the need for food has only increased. Due to the pandemic, 5 million more people in the United States are considered food insecure with the total number rising from 37 million to 42 according to a recent report. Through the support of partners like Allied Van Lines, Move For Hunger can continue to fight for the families, individuals, and children who are most in need of food assistance.



About Move For Hunger



Move For Hunger (501(c)(3) is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.



About Allied Van Lines



Allied Van Lines is an award-winning moving and specialized transportation services' company. Established in 1928, Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and a recognized global brand of SIRVA, Inc., a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers and governments around the world. For six consecutive years, Allied has been recognized as "America's Most Recommended Moving Company" by Women's Choice Award(r) and 2020 Newsweek "America's Best Customer Service." Allied is the Official Partner of Move for Hunger and the Susan G. Komen Foundation. For more information, call 1-800-689-8684 or visit allied.com.



Learn More: https://moveforhunger.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.