News: Move For Hunger and SIRVA Renew Partnership In Effort To Fight Hunger Nationwide | CitizenWire

RED BANK, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- SIRVA, a worldwide relocation and moving services company based out of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced today a partnership that will help provide much-needed assistance to food banks across the United States.



As a partner, SIRVA will support Move For Hunger's food rescue and hunger relief programs. To date, Move For Hunger's network of relocation professionals and multi-family properties has collected and delivered more than 22 million pounds of food - providing over 18 million meals - to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada.



"We are excited to renew our partnership with SIRVA, as they play an influential role in helping us reach our goal of decreasing food insecurity nationwide," says Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. "With their resources and ours, we are able to continue to work to reach our goal of decreasing hunger throughout America."



Move For Hunger and SIRVA have been partners since 2017 and with their financial commitments, they've helped provide over 200,000 meals to those in need. SIRVA prides itself on committing to being part of the solution and is the parent company for North American Van Lines and Allied Van Lines, who are also partners of Move For Hunger.



"For many years, SIRVA and its agents and drivers from Allied Van Lines and North American Van Lines have supported the Move for Hunger mission to reduce food waste and fight hunger," said Brian Risley, SIRVA's SVP for Moving Services. "During the global pandemic, as food insecurity has increased, the need for this service has never been greater. SIRVA is proud to continue our partnership with Move for Hunger in 2021 and sends our appreciation and encouragement to the Move For Hunger staff, to our networks, and to our industry. SIRVA is very pleased to continue to advance this common-sense and sustainable means of providing emergency food assistance to those in need."



Over the past 12 months, the need for food has only increased. Due to the pandemic, 5 million more people in the United States are considered food insecure with the total number rising from 37 million to 42 according to a recent report. Through the support of partners like SIRVA, Move For Hunger can continue to feed and empower more to fight for the families and vulnerable communities who are most in need of food assistance.



About Move For Hunger



Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.



About SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving:



SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving is the global leader in moving and relocation services, offering solutions for mobility programs to companies of every size. With 59 SIRVA locations and more than 900 franchised and agent locations in 177 countries, we offer unmatched global breadth supported by localized attention and innovative technology that strikes the right balance of self service and human support. From relocation to household goods and commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of brands (SIRVA, Allied, northAmerican, SMARTBOX, SIRVA Mortgage, and Alliance) provides the only integrated moving/relocation solution in the industry. By leveraging our global network, we deliver a superior experience that only a "one-stop shop" can provide.



Media Contact:

Alexis Cohen

Media Relations Specialist

224-639-0160

alexis@kinshipcompany.com



Learn More: https://moveforhunger.org/

