News: Connected Solutions Group Announces NS804 as Strategic Solutions Partner | CitizenWire

Virginia-Based Company to Provide Mobile App Development Services

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG), a national leader in wireless hardware deployment and services, today announced that it has added NS804 as their latest Strategic Solutions Partner (SSP). CSG's SSP program is designed to integrate companies with specific areas of expertise with CSG's channel offerings in order to maximize the customer's experience and satisfaction.



NS804, a Virginia-based company founded in 2012, is a mobile app developer for businesses. The company develops mobile applications for both Android and iOS platforms utilizing Java, Objective C, and Swift. NS804 takes a consultative approach to its native app development and sees their clients as partners with NS804 acting as their tech-liasons. Their primary goal is to develop and grow mobile applications with proven user acquisition and retention strategies.



CSG sees the SSP relationship with NS804 as one that will help to round-out its multi-tiered service options to end-customers. "We have a huge team here at CSG who are responsible for properly provisioning and loading applications onto our clients' devices," said Michael Pittman, CEO at CSG, "Within these existing services, we constantly see companies who either have mobile applications they've developed needing improvement or who want to develop custom mobile apps. It just seemed natural that we would add an SSP who can assist with these customer needs. NS804 is among the best out there and we're lucky to be working with them."



Nick Jones, who is CEO of NS804 commented, "We've watched the growth of CSG over the past several years while we have been undergoing our own rapid scaling and we see many symmetries between the two companies. With our skillset, we know that we can make a huge impact to CSG's customers who need mobile app development. We're looking forward to growing this relationship and taking it to the next level."



CSG has been quickly growing its SSP lineup over the past several quarters as they scale to offer more of the services needed by its constantly growing customer base. The company's goal is to fully live up to its name and offer all the connected solutions that its customers require, often through SSP partners bringing specialized expertise. "It's another step in our constant evolution to make sure we are offering all of the products and services that Verizon business customers need," said Pittman, "We're looking forward to spreading the word about this service to our partners at Verizon. The feedback we've gotten so far has been tremendous and we know it will be a huge win for the Verizon reps who regularly have customers with this need."



About Connected Solutions Group



Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG) is a Richmond, Virginia-based leading VAR and wireless hardware deployment company. By bridging the wide gaps between development and deployment of M2M and IoT projects, CSG has created a true turnkey solution allowing customers to focus on building their applications while we design and implement cost-effective hardware to execute them efficiently. With services including MDM installation and support, custom programming, device staging and kitting, nationwide installation, and device activations, swaps and upgrades, CSG acts as the purchasing, fulfillment and installation team for our clients. Learn more at http://www.connectedsolutionsgroup.com.



Learn More: https://connectedsolutionsgroup.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.