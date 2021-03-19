News: MondoBrain Announces Settlement – Company severs all ties to Augustin Huret | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- The shareholders of MondoBrain have brought to a successful close a derivative lawsuit against its former CEO. As a result of a mutual settlement agreement, Augustin Huret is no longer affiliated with the company and has no ownership stake. With these changes, the board of directors has been reconstituted to now include the company's major shareholders and is led by Jean Paul Inchauspe (Chairman).



Additionally, the shareholders have injected new capital into MondoBrain to support company growth as a key provider of transparent augmented AI solutions.



About MondoBrain:



MondoBrain is a NYC based AI startup in the field of data analytics. MondoBrain has applications across a variety of industry verticals where its artificial intelligence data mining platform uses a unique approach to identify the optimal configuration of variables that predicts and explains a given outcome. MondoBrain provides the business decision maker as well as data scientists with access to a powerful machine learning algorithm through an easy-to-use interface.



Rather than creating a model to predict future outcomes, MondoBrain provides decision-makers with prescriptive recommendations on how to achieve optimal results in different situations. This interface ingests data and answers questions of the form, "What combination of conditions provides the strongest hypothesis as to why a given outcome occurs?" and, "What specific actions can we take to create a high probability for the outcome we want, and a lower probability to get the undesirable outcome?"



Learn more at: https://mondobrain.com/



Media Contact:

Noreen Harrington, President

MondoBrain, Inc.

info@mondobrain.com



Learn More: https://mondobrain.com/

