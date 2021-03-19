News: HCE Announces European Dedicated Servers with NMVE Storage and 10-gigabit Connectivity | CitizenWire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. /CitizenWire/ -- CE (HostColorEurope), a web hosting provider that delivers Cloud and Dedicated Servers in Europe (https://www.hostcoloreurope.com/) from 22 data centers across the continent, has announced the availability of NMVe storage and 10-gigabit Internet connectivity as options to its dedicated hosting plans.



HCE (HostColorEurope.com) has announced CPU, RAM, and Storage upgrades for a number of its European Dedicated Server Hosting (https://www.hostcoloreurope.com/dedicatedservers/) products. The company has added NMVe/PCI-Express Solid-State Drives to all dedicated servers provisioned in the UK, the Netherlands, and a few other HCE POPs.



The Cloud-ready dedicated servers based on Quad-Core Intel Xeon E3-1240v5 or E3-1240v6 CPUs feature 32 GB RAM, 2x 240GB SSD, and 100 Mbps bandwidth allowance, burstable to 1 Gigabit internet connection. An optional upgrade to a 10 Gigabit network is available.



All Quad-Core dedicated servers can be customized. The memory can be upgraded to 64 GB RAM. There are also various storage customization options. HCE's clients can choose between HDD, SSD, or M.2 NVMe storage with the maximum disc space of 2x 4TB HDD, 4 x 1TB SSD, or 2 x 1TB M.2 NVMe drives.



Those who choose HCE's London, UK, or Amsterdam, The Netherlands data centers as a server location can upgrade the Internet connection from 1 Gigabit to 10 Gigabit at a reasonable service fee. 1 Gigabit (1000 Mbps) unmetered bandwidth is also available as a network connectivity service in both locations.



"I'm are glad to announce that HCE has begun provisioning high-bandwidth, high-performance bare-metal dedicated servers in London and Amsterdam. In both locations, we offer server configurations that feature, 4 to 28 CPU cores, 32 GB to 256 GB RAM, and a choice of enterprise SATA, SSD, or NMVe storage. Our clients can choose from various internet connectivity options - from 100 Mbps bandwidth allowance on 1-gigabit internet connection, through a full 1-gigabit unmetered network to 10-gigabit connectivity with specific bandwidth or data transfer allowance," says the HCE's CEO Dimitar Avramov.



HCE allows its clients to add /24 IPv4 blocks to the dedicated hosting service or to use their own IPv4 space. The company delivers dedicated hosting services from data centers located in 22 European cities - Amsterdam, The Hague, Copenhagen, London, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, Zaragoza, Milano, Vienna, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Helsinki, Stockholm, Prague, Bratislava, Bucharest, Sofia, Athens, Belgrade, and Kyiv. HCE offers Dedicated Public and Private Cloud IaaS, based on VMware ESXi enterprise virtualization technology.



To learn more visit https://www.hostcoloreurope.com/news/10-gigabit-europe-dedicated-servers.html



About HCE/HC



HCE maintains IT infrastructure in 22 European data centers. It is also a partner in the Equinix data center ecosystem, which allows the company to deploy Cloud and Bare-metal server capacity in another 15 data centers in different European cities and countries. HostColor.com (HC) has been an IT infrastructure and Web Hosting service provider since 2000. The company operates a South Bend, Indiana-based physical IT Colocation center and Virtual Data Center since 2003. It also provides Cloud services from 39 other points of presence in the United States, Europe, and Asia.



Website: https://www.hostcoloreurope.com/news/



Host Color LLC, 746 S. Arnold St., South Bend, Indiana, 46619.



Learn More: https://www.hostcolor.com/

