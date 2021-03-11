News: AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to partner with Pennsylvania to disseminate 94,600 COVID-19 vaccines to schoolteachers | CitizenWire

HARRISBURG, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- AMI Expeditionary Healthcare announces its partnership with the state of Pennsylvania and for its special initiative to help vaccinate all schoolteachers, child-care worker and school staff. Pennsylvania expects to receive an initial allocation of 94,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single-dose vaccine this week and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will begin vaccinating on March 10.



"This is an extraordinary opportunity to be able to help Pennsylvania open the doors to school children from Pre-K to 12 across the state of Pennsylvania," said Dr. Michael Wilson, Medical Director, Vaccine and Testing Programs for AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. "We are relying on a proven track record of being on the ground across the country and globe to help Pennsylvania execute this very ambitious plan."



Constellis, an integrated risk management leader and provider of essential mission support services to government and commercial customers worldwide is partnering with AMI. Constellis delivers comprehensive COVID-19 response mobilization and operations at all levels of government and its vaccine services program ensures rapid, compliant execution of state and federal COVID-19 vaccination plans.



The Wolf Administration is collaborating with Intermediate Units (IUs) and other education partners to equitably vaccinate all school employees and contracted staff as quickly as possible.



"The approval of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides a great opportunity to launch this special initiative to vaccinate all teachers, child care workers and school staff without interrupting the flow of vaccine local providers have already administered to more than 1.8 million Pennsylvanians," said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam.



Allocations received by Pennsylvania from the federal government will be distributed to each IU based on the proportion of Pre-K to 12 public and non-public school employees and contracted staff in each IU's region.



Child care workers will be contacted by one of the local Retail Pharmacy Program partners - Rite Aid, Topco and Walmart - to schedule vaccinations using the additional, separate allocations of Johnson & Johnson vaccine they will receive from the federal government.



The rollout begins Wednesday in two locations with scores of others opening over the next few days. The sites will likely support up to 500 doses a day, with some of the sites being able to administer up to 1,000 doses a day. The full operation should take between eight and 10 days.



"I am grateful to Governor Wolf and the Legislative Task Force for making educators a priority for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine," said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. "After a year of unprecedented educational shifts and tensions, we are closer to relieving some constraints and increasing access to in-person learning opportunities, services, programs, and supports that will positively impact entire communities."



It's important to note that Philadelphia is not included in these allocations, because Philadelphia County is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.



There will be at least one vaccination site per IU region. School staff will be directed to the vaccination site in the region within which their school is located. The Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, LLC, a health organization contracted by PEMA for planning and staffing assistance at commonwealth-established vaccine sites, will direct operations and administer doses at these sites. Vaccination sites are expected to begin operations between March 10 and 13 with daily operational hours.



For media inquiries please call +1-571-375-8366, or email info@ami.health.



Learn more at: https://ami.health/



