News: Semaphore Partners Transitions to ServiceNow’s Premier Partner Program Segment | CitizenWire

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Semaphore Partners today announced its transition to the ServiceNow Premier Partner Program segment. Semaphore Partners supports ServiceNow customers with ITSM, ITOM, HR Service Delivery, SecOps, CSM as well as other solutions.



Semaphore Partners is focused on building creative solutions leveraging the ServiceNow framework. This spring, they facilitated a safe and data-driven return to campus for the student body of an Ivy League university. They also recently led the safe transition of friends and family to a remote bubble for a major sports league amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. With the success of these projects, amongst others, Semaphore Partners has demonstrated that their creativity and technical acumen match that of the framework.



"Since 2011 we've worked with ServiceNow and the Now Platform to provide support to customers across industries. Transitioning into the Premier partner segment allows us to reach even more customers across additional industries. We're looking forward to be able to provide even greater levels of support, development and invention to our customers," said Jonathan Jacob, Managing Partner.



Semaphore Partner's transition to the Premier segment recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate Semaphore Partner's level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.



Semaphore Partners is one of the fastest growing boutique implementation partners in the northeast. They feature "developers who can talk" to individuals and teams in order to roll out ServiceNow implementations in record time, while also building maintainable solutions that will be easy to own. They work with customers to find the best solution anticipating future requirements for solutions that work today, tomorrow and far into the future. Learn more: https://semaphorepartners.com/.



