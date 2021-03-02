News: Fellowship of Christian Athletes Selects Sports Connect to Advance the Growth of Faith-Based Athletics | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Stack Sports today announced that the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) - an organization dedicated to helping athletes unite their two passions, faith, and athletics, to impact the world for Jesus Christ - has selected Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, to provide its organization with real-time membership insights, better communications tools and an enhanced registration process for local clubs and leagues.



The enhanced registration process will be deployed in the new mobile-first registration experience from Sports Connect, allowing local FCA organizations to improve the parent experience without sacrificing the robust league management tools they require. The solution will provide tools to help grow participation, communicate more efficiently, and provide a streamlined operations flow for local FCA staff.



"Stack Sports is a pioneer in 'mobile-first' registration and we are excited to bring more innovative approaches to saving volunteers and staff time with FCA," said Jeff Brunsberg, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at Stack Sports. "We are honored to Partner with the FCA to help their members as they look to grow participation and faith-based programs."



Sports Connect, the most advanced league management platform in the market, offers a solution that provides local organizations benefits such as:



* Mobile-First Registration - Register players and volunteers, all in one place and from any device



* Better Communication Tools - Targeted emailing with auto list management, use professional templates, and monitor statistics.



* Integrated Fan Wear - Set it and forget it. Select your logos and colors. We'll take care of the rest.



* Best-in-class Reporting and Financial Tracking - Collect money, create payment plans, send reminders, and track order progress all at once. Plus customized reports, and financial reconciliation, all in real time.



* Real-time Data and Insights into Membership - Understand your participation trends as they are happening with data and insights tools.



"Our local FCA clubs and league shouldn't have to choose between easy to use and best-in-class," said Caz McCaslin, Executive Director League and Club Sport Ministry of FCA. "As the leader in faith-based athletics, we want to provide our organization with the best technology in the market so they can focus on what matters most. Helping athletes unite their two passions, faith, and athletics, to impact the world for Jesus Christ."



About Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)



The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is touching millions of lives...one heart at a time. Since 1954, FCA has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use the powerful platform of sport to reach every coach and every athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ. FCA focuses on serving local communities around the globe by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel.



About Stack Sports



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars -- Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit http://www.stacksports.com/.



VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/417827111/0411930774



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.