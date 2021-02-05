News: Colby Group Achieves Meteoric Growth and Hires Two New Executives | CitizenWire

ANNAPOLIS, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- The Colby Group (TCG) announced today that, after growing by 85% in 2020, it is poised in 2021 to continue its growth path with its recent investment in two new hires, Max Warren as Chief Growth Officer, and Brian Carter as Chief Marketing Officer.



"I am delighted to bring on these two highly-accomplished business-building leaders to accelerate our growth. Both Brian and Max possess leading-edge marketing technology expertise and their complementary skills sets will create a powerful synergistic effect on our organic growth," said Colby Group President Kurt Snyder.



Max Warren began his career as a Major Account Executive in the D.C. metro area and has held multiple sales and VP of Business Development positions in Telecommunications companies and professional services organizations. Over the course of twenty-three years, Max has honed his expertise in Sales Processes, CRM's and Sales enablement systems, and Business Development. Also a seasoned entrepreneur, Max brings skill and passion for growing companies to Colby.



Brian Carter has been a digital marketer for 22 years, pioneering much of what is now standard practice in SEO, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and B2B content marketing. Brian is an industry leader and keynote speaker who's worked with Microsoft, McDonald's, JP Morgan, Humana, and many others. His passion is for efficient scalable growth and marketing that doesn't just make companies look good, but actually drives sales and ROI.



About The Colby Group (TCG)



The Colby Group, Inc., was founded in 2004 by Kurt Snyder. The firm initially launched as a full-service digital agency and has grown to include Lead Generation, IT, BPO, InsurTech, Agent and Executive Recruiting, and Branding business units. Colby Group serves almost any enterprise-level business type, but its core strength lies in delivering solutions to the insurance industry. From demand generation to infrastructure/business process, Colby offers a host of revenue building and cost reducing services. For more information, visit https://colbygroup.net/



Logo: https://colbygroup.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/logo-22-1.png



MEDIA ONLY CONTACT

Brian Carter

CMO, The Colby Group

+1-619-244-9469 (media only)

brian@colbygroup.net



Learn More: https://colbygroup.net/

