News: The Sacramento SPCA Races to Complete The Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center | CitizenWire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Sacramento SPCA announced today that they have reached more than 90% of their fundraising goal to finish construction of the Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center - and the non-profit organization is asking for community support to help cross the finish line.



Completion of the new 6,400 square foot animal hospital will increase the Sacramento SPCA's spay/neuter surgery capacity by 38% (to 23,000 annual surgeries), expand their low-cost vaccine and wellness clinics and help provide more animals entering the shelter with life-saving medical care.



The Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center was designed to help animals like Estelle.



When this four-week-old puppy and her littermates arrived at the Sacramento SPCA, they tested positive for Parvo, a highly contagious and often fatal disease. The shelter's medical team quickly began treatments and after making a full recovery, Estelle was placed in a loving foster home.



But Estelle's battle wasn't over, yet. After a few weeks in foster care, her family noticed that she was having trouble swallowing, and X-rays revealed an abnormal vascular ring around her esophagus, restricting her ability to consume solid food.



"One out of every five animals that enter the Sacramento SPCA needs specialized care before they can be placed up for adoption," said Sacramento SPCA CEO, Kenn Altine. "Completing the Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center will allow us to say yes to more animals like Estelle, who require life-saving care."



With her surgery scheduled in February, Estelle's future looks bright. Finishing the Sacramento SPCA's state-of-the-art medical facility will ensure a hopeful future for all animals and support the emerging needs of the community in 2021 and beyond by:



* preventing animals from entering all of the region's shelters



* getting animals who enter the shelter into homes faster



* providing early detection and treatment of high-cost illnesses that force many families to surrender their animal



Thanks to a generous lead gift by local business leader and animal lover Zoe K. McCrea, as well as the generosity of individuals and community partners throughout the Sacramento region, more than 90% of the funds needed to complete the project have been raised.



The shelter is seeking the community's support to help finish the life-saving project.



As the only full-service 100% non-profit animal shelter in the Sacramento region, the Sacramento SPCA relies on donations from individuals, businesses and foundations to support their work. They are local, independent, and do not receive funding from state or local government agencies.



Donations to complete the Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center can be made online or by mail to: Sacramento SPCA, 6201 Florin Perkins Road, Sacramento, CA 95828. Learn more: https://www.classy.org/campaign/zoe-k-mccrea-animal-health-center/c293556



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/2zIIj2RBn_s



About the Sacramento SPCA:



Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 129 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life.



LEARN MORE:



http://sspca.org/savepetslives



https://www.facebook.com/SacSPCA/



https://www.instagram.com/sacramento_spca/



https://www.twitter.com/SacramentoSPCA



MEDIA CONTACT:



Dawn Foster, Sacramento SPCA Marketing & Communications Director dfoster@sspca.org or (916) 802-0915



*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0129s2p-sspca-health-center-300dpi.jpg



*Image caption: The new Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center - scheduled to open in early 2021.



Learn More: https://www.sspca.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.