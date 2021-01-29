News: New Study Confirms PhoneSoap ExpressPro Disinfection Technology Kills 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2 Virus | CitizenWire

PROVO, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- PhoneSoap proudly announces a 99.99% reduction of SARS-CoV-2 with its ExpressPro disinfection technology. According to a recent study conducted by the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, the PhoneSoap ExpressPro, a rapid UV disinfection device for cell phones, tablets, and other hard-to-clean hand-held items, resulted in a 99.99% reduction of SARS-CoV-2 during the 30-second cycle time.



PhoneSoap ExpressPro is a rapid UV disinfection device for busy work environments utilizing mobile devices such as cell phones, tablets, and other hard-to-clean hand-held items. The rapid 30-second, 360-degree disinfection that is the hallmark of the PhoneSoap brand, makes it an invaluable tool for many industries including healthcare, hospitality, education, and travel.



"We're extremely pleased with the outcome of this third-party SARS-CoV-2 study and recognize how critical it is to break the chain of infection," stated Wesley LaPorte, Co-Founder and CEO of PhoneSoap. "Whatever your hands touch, your hand-held devices collect and that includes this deadly virus which is known to survive for extended periods of time on common surfaces. We refer to these mobile devices as the third hand you never wash, but PhoneSoap's ExpressPro provides an easy and fast way to disinfect them and help stop the spread of infection."



Dan Barnes, PhoneSoap Co-founder and President, expressed "Dramatic reductions in infection-causing microorganisms such as the 99.99% with the SARS-Co-V-2 virus along with a 99.999% reduction of MRSA and 99.9% of C. difficile, allow our healthcare, retail and other customers to mitigate the risk of transmission in their respective businesses. We're proud that we are continuing in our mission of making the world a healthier place."



Learn more about PhoneSoap ExpressPro at: https://www.pro.phonesoap.com



ABOUT PHONESOAP:



PhoneSoap was invented by cousins Dan Barnes and Wes LaPorte after they watched a TV report that claimed cell phones were contaminated by fecal matter. They conducted their own tests, their results proved that the average phone is 18 times dirtier than a public bathroom. After appearing on season six of Shark Tank in 2015 and making a deal with QVC's Lori Greiner, PhoneSoap took off. In addition to ExpressPro, the company has since developed new versions of its classic PhoneSoap, including Wireless and HomeSoap versions. PhoneSoap's focus continues to be making the world a healthier place.



Learn more at: https://www.phonesoap.com/



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0129s2p-phonesoap-300dpi.jpg



*Caption: Motion-activated door and touchless operation to eliminate cross-transmission.



