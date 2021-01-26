News: TAG CXO Has Named Darin Howard to Lead its BI/Reporting and Analytics Practice Area | CitizenWire

Extending its Team of Fractional IT Executives

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- TAG CXO, a provider of fractional IT executives, appointed Darin Howard to lead its new BI and Analytics practice area located in Phoenix, Arizona. In this role, Howard will be responsible for helping TAG CXO clients to better understand their business performance and gain key insights that boost growth and profitability. As practice lead, Howard will serve existing clients and develop new clients, leading TAG CXOs services across its national network of fractional executives.



Mr. Howard comes to TAG CXO with broad experience in business intelligence, product and project management. He brings a deep knowledge of back- and front-end enterprise software to TAG CXO and has implemented end-to-end reporting and analytics solutions for companies of up to $ 1B+ in sales, serving tens of thousands of BI consumers. Formerly, Howard led BI for Viewpoint Construction Software, a division of Trimble, and most recently, directed Product Management for InEight. His clients have included companies such as Primoris Services, Westland Construction, Buesing Corporation, Centuri Construction, and Cubex. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Pacific Lutheran University with a minor in Information Science.



"TAG CXO is very fortunate to have Darin Howard driving decision-support excellence for our clients. Darin has that coveted ability to help business leaders see their enterprises with an unrivaled level of clarity and insight," said Paul Theisen. "Darin is the total package; his mastery of business intelligence spans the technical, functional, managerial and organizational domains, which speeds and enhances client outcomes. He understands the foundational aspects of good data management, the presentation aspects that ease data access and visualization, and the analytics that support on-demand insights. What's more, Darin is a seasoned organization builder, ensuring solid bench depth is in place to optimize service delivery. So, to work with him is to work with an equally skilled team."



About TAG CXO:



Based in Phoenix, Arizona, TAG CXO is a privately held company, providing Interim and Fractional IT leadership executives, founded in 2019. The company maintains a bench of industry-trained, enterprise-level executives, available on-demand to mid-market CEOs. TAG CXO executives help to round-out a firm's leadership team and close the IT talent gap with fully qualified expertise, offering a more affordable, lower-risk option than hiring full-time staff. Learn more at: https://tagcxo.com/.



