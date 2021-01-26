News: Distribution and Supply Chain 2020 Annual Report – Planned Capital Projects | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- SalesLeads announced today the CY 2020 results for new planned capital project spending report for the Distribution and Supply Chain industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 2,198 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector identified in 2020.



Planned industrial project activity within the sector increased by 12% from the previous year.



The following are selected highlights on new Distribution Center and Warehouse construction news.



DISTRIBUTION AND SUPPLY CHAIN



PROJECT TYPE



Distribution/Fulfillment Centers- 612 New Projects



Industrial Warehouse - 1,823 New Projects



PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY



New Construction - 1,055 New Projects



Expansion - 482 New Projects



Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 691 New Projects



Plant Closing - 33 New Projects



PROJECT LOCATION



Texas - 212



California - 153



Florida - 142



New York - 133



Ohio - 124



Indiana - 92



Illinois - 87



Pennsylvania - 86



North Carolina - 78



Tennessee - 75



YOY GROWTH BY STATE



Research shows Tennessee had the highest increase with 35% more projects identified than in 2019. Conversely, Texas showed the largest decline of projects tracked, with a 5% decline compared to 2019.



MOST ACTIVE MONTH



Research shows that the most active month was April, where 214 opportunities.



LARGEST MONTH TO MONTH INCREASE IN PROJECTS TRACKED



Research shows that there was an 18% increase in new projects tracked from March 2020 to April 2020. Conversely, Apr-May showed the largest month to month decline; with 214 new projects in April and 182 in May.



OPPORTUNITIES - BY EQUIPMENT NEED



Conveyors - 1,373



Material Handling/Storage Equipment - 1,579



Lift Trucks - 1,594



Loading Dock Equipment - 1,461



Compressed Air Systems - 1,989



Control Systems and Instrumentation - 662



Floor Coatings - 1,306



Mechanical Construction - 1,835



Fire Suppression Equipment - 1,835



Networking/Security Equipment - 1,835



LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT



In 2020, our research team identified 54 new facility construction projects, estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Bureau of Engraving & Printing, planning to invest $1.4 billion for the construction of a 1 million sf warehouse & office facility in BELTSVILLE, MD. The project is in early design stage.



TOP 12 LARGEST DISTRIBUTION AND SUPPLY CHAIN PROJECTS



JANUARY



Federal defense agency is planning to invest $125M for construction of a warehouse, office & aircraft maintenance hangar in FAIRFIELD, CA.



FEBRUARY



Global online retailer is investing $295M for the construction of a 645,000sf distribution center in BONDURANT, IA.



MARCH



Commercial airline is planning to invest $550M for a 325,000sf expansion, renovation & equipment upgrades on aircraft hangar, warehouse, & office facilities at Tulsa International Airport in TULSA, OK



APRIL



Biotechnology company is planning to invest $200M for construction of a 416,000sf warehouse, processing & laboratory facility in PLAINVILLE, MA.



MAY



Global online retailer is investing $350M for the construction of a 4M sf distribution facility in CLAY, NY.



JUNE



Cooperative food wholesaler is planning to invest $300M for the construction of a 918,000sf distribution facility in HERNANDO, MS. They will consolidate regional operations upon completion in Spring 2023.



JULY



Aluminum can and glass bottle mfr. is planning to invest $366 million for the construction of a 908,000sf manufacturing, warehouse, laboratory, and office facility in OLYPHANT, PA.



AUGUST



Global online retailer is planning to invest $400M for construction of a 3.8M sf distribution center in DETROIT, MI.



SEPTEMBER



Food production company is planning to invest $314M for construction of a greenhouse, processing, distribution complex in EARLY BRANCH, SC. Construction will occur in phases, completion of first phase 2022.



OCTOBER



LNG provider is planning to invest $542M for construction of processing, warehouse & office facility in JACKSONVILLE, FL.



NOVEMBER



Federal agency is planning to invest $1.4B for construction of a 1M sf warehouse & office facility in BELTSVILLE, MD. In early design stage.



DECEMBER



Online video streaming service provider is planning to invest $1B for expansion of warehouse, studio production & office complex in ALBUQUERQUE, NM.



ABOUT SALESLEADS INC.



SalesLeads Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, generates high quality industrial sales leads with valuable project information that can be assigned immediately to sales.

Learn More: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/

