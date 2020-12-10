News: 152 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – November 2020 Recap | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- SalesLeads, Inc. announced today November 2020 results for new planned capital project spending report for Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 152 new projects.



Planned industrial project activity within the sector increased by 9% from the previous month, but is down 10% YTD from the previous year.



Highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



Type



* Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 138



* Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 59



Project Scope



* New Construction - 40 New Projects



* Expansion - 55 New Projects



* Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 75 New Projects



* Plant Closings - 8 New Projects



Location



* Indiana - 13



* Florida - 10



* North Carolina - 10



* Michigan - 9



* Wisconsin - 9



* Ontario - 8



* Ohio - 8



* New York - 8



* South Carolina - 7



* Iowa - 7



Largest Planned Project



SalesLeads' research team identified 6 new Food & Beverage facility construction projects, estimated value $100+M.



Largest project is owned by General Motors, who is planning to invest $1.4B for renovation & equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facilities in OSHAWA, ST. CATHERINES, and WOODSTOCK, ON. Recently received approval for the project.



Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects



NORTH CAROLINA



Medical equipment mfr., planning to invest $300M for construction of a 1M sf manufacturing facility in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC. Recently received approval for the project. Completion late 2023.



IOWA



Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $50M for expansion of processing facility in CHARLES CITY, IA. Completion early 2022.



NEW JERSEY



Shipping container mfr. is planning for expansion of manufacturing facility in CINNAMINSON, NJ by 225k sf. Received approval for the project.



NEW YORK



Biotechnology company is planning to invest $90M for a 50k sf expansion, renovation & equipment upgrades on manufacturing facility in GRAND ISLAND, NY. Construction expected to start early 2021, completion late 2022.



OHIO



Packaging container mfr. is planning to invest $30M for the renovation & equipment upgrades of 81k sf manufacturing facility in LORDSTOWN, OH. Seeking approval.



SOUTH CAROLINA



Tire mfr. is planning to invest $100M for expansion & equipment upgrades of manufacturing facility in GREENVILLE, SC. Currently seeking approval.



TENNESSEE



Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $65M for expansion of manufacturing facility in NASHVILLE, TN. Construction will occur in phases. Completion of first phase: late 2021.



VIRGINIA



Aircraft mfr. is planning to invest $48M for expansion of their hangar, manufacturing & office facility in BRIDGEWATER, VA by 46k sf. Received approval.



ALABAMA



Automotive components mfr. is planning to invest $16M for construction of a manufacturing facility in MCCALLA, AL. Received approval.



IDAHO



Power systems equipment mfr. is planning for construction of a 140k sf manufacturing facility in MOSCOW, ID. Construction starts Spring 2021, completion Summer 2022.



